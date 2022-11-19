Player Prowl: Panthers would have franchise QB in Lamar Jackson

There are plenty of superlatives we could use for this week’s edition of “Player Prowl,” especially with the Carolina Panthers in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. But, we believe interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb did a pretty good job of describing our pick from the Baltimore Ravens—Lamar Jackson.

“He’s a really good quarterback,” he said on Thursday. “No. 1—throwing the football, very efficient. His accuracy, his ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield. And then he has a really good rapport with his receivers, tight ends, things of that nature. And then, obviously, you talk about him in the run game and his ability to change direction. His speed, his athleticism. The way he operates and controls the offense. He’s a unique player. Very unique.”

If you’re new here—this is a weekly post where we highlight one player from the opponent’s roster by hypothetically putting him on Carolina’s. And although Baltimore has plenty of talent to choose from—such as tight end Mark Andrews, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley—Jackson is the clear favorite.

2019’s Most Valuable Player brings a lot to an offense. (Heck, he is the offense.) Since taking the starting job on a full-time basis in that MVP campaign, Jackson has thrown for 10,534 yards and 94 touchdowns while running for another 3,613 yards and 18 scores.

What makes this pick really interesting is that Jackson is headed towards free agency in the spring of 2023. So, uh, you might want to keep this in mind, David Tepper.

