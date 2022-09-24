Player Prowl: Panthers add Saints CB Marshon Lattimore to talented secondary

This week’s edition of “Player Prowl” is going to feel that much better for the Carolina Panthers. Because not only are we snatching away one of their opponents’ most talented guys, but said opponent is a division rival.

So, with Carolina void of a single takeaway over their last five outings, we’ll zero in on the New Orleans Saints’ stacked defense as we seek out some impactful help. And the first four names that jump off the page are defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker Demario Davis, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

With all due respect to Jordan and Davis, especially considering the former of the two is probably a future Half of Famer and an absolute wrecking ball in his career against the Panthers, they’re a bit on the older side. They’re both at 33 years of age and wouldn’t be the smartest long-term investments for this particular exercise.

Of that same mindset, Mathieu turned 30 back in May. Plus, Carolina is already solid at the safety position with Jeremy Chinn and Xavier Woods.

That, then, leaves us with Lattimore—who bounced back to form in 2022. Although he allowed a career-high seven touchdowns—the 26-year-old chalked up three interceptions, a league-leading 18 pass breakups and a 77.3 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

2017’s 11th overall pick would give the Panthers one heck of a cornerback room, which already features 2021 eighth overall pick Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson. We’re also willing to bet that room will have his back whenever they’d see Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But what do you think?

Previous Player Prowl picks:

Week 1 (Cleveland Browns) : DE Myles Garrett

Week 2 (New York Giants): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Related

Frankie Luvu becoming a complete LB for Panthers, Phil Snow Panthers WR Robbie Anderson backs Matt Rhule, blasts booing fans

List

Panthers LB Frankie Luvu shines with more snaps in Week 2

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire