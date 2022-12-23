Player Prowl: Which Lions standout rookie would you rather have?

As we’ve done every week, we’ll be using our “Player Prowl” series to find a gift for the Carolina Panthers. This time, as we hypothetically put another opposing player on our Christmas list, we have the surging Detroit Lions roster to peruse through.

And of all the talent in head coach Dan Campbell’s intriguing catalog, we’re circling either one of two rookies—defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or wide receiver Jameson Williams. So, who are we asking Santa for?

If we choose the latter, we’re getting a game-breaking talent on offense. Williams, this year’s 12th overall selection, has the speed and the get-off to be something the Panthers franchise has probably never had. (Think Ted Ginn Jr. on steroids.)

Unfortunately, the University of Alabama product hasn’t had many chances to prove his value in the NFL yet—as he’s played in just three games since returning from offseason ACL surgery. It’ll only be a matter of time, however, until he kicks himself back into his high gear—which Carolina might see on Saturday if he’s given more chances.

But, as enticing as Williams may be, we’re settling in on Hutchinson—who was the consensus No. 1 overall selection for quite some time leading up to the 2022 draft. He’s shown exactly why throughout his strong rookie campaign—as he’s racked up 7.0 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and even a pair of interceptions.

The second overall pick’s athleticism, skill and physical traits are too much to pass up on, even if the Jacksonville Jaguars did back in the spring. We’ll have no qualms in adding him to Carolina’s trench though.

Did we get it right? Is there another Lions player you’d pick? Let us know:

