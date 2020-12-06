Player Prop Week 13 - Brandon Allen
Will the Bengals QB throw for over 212 yards today vs. the Dolphins?
Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail. Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers. At Michigan, [more]
Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.
A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game was charged with assault Friday and his team has been taken out of the playoffs. Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School appeared in municipal court after being charged with class A assault, a misdemeanor, according to court administrator Maribel Velasquez. A judge set a $10,000 bond for the 18-year-old Duron, who remained jailed Friday afternoon.
The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.
The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.
Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]
Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.
San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]
The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
Where will you have to be to get the Steelers-Washington game on a FOX affiliate?
Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.
Watch Ed Orgeron's press conference after Alabama's 55-17 victory over LSU. RelatedGame MVPs from Alabama's win over LSU Post Game Stats: Alabama 55, LSU 17 Saban after 55-17 route over ...
UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus
Big Ten football might be better off with Ohio State missing the Big Ten title game, if its game against Michigan State tells us anything.
Big Ben (hip) was placed on Pittsburgh's injury report on Saturday.
Follow all the latest updates from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Michigan Wolverines scheduled to play Ohio State football on Dec. 12. But with more COVID-19 cases expected, there's pessimism the game will happen.
Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.
Former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins ripped Paul George for his recent harsh criticism of Doc Rivers.