Player power could solve England’s attacking woes

Owen Farrell has had enough. A once successful tactical structure has become outdated and is leading to increasing frustration among the squad.

So he and several senior players take their concerns to the coaching group. When they resist change, the players take matters into their own hands, effectively instigating a revolt that results in the team overhauling their tactical approach. With the shackles off, the side enters the campaign with a new found sense of liberation and freedom.

This was at Saracens in the summer of 2022. Will we also see player power win the day within the England camp in September 2023?

Telegraph Sport understands that there is disquiet among a significant proportion (although not all) of the England squad at their playing style. Why wouldn’t there be? The tactics that head coach Steve Borthwick employed so successfully at Leicester, where he won the 2022 Premiership title, have conspicuously failed to translate to international level where he has won three of his nine games in charge of England.

In a twist of fate, it was Borthwick’s 2022 Premiership final victory that turbocharged the Saracens rebellion. Farrell had already forcefully voiced his reservations with Saracens tactics following the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Toulon that season. The coaches held their ground. But the loss to Leicester, when several players complained that they did not fire a shot, proved the tipping point for Farrell along with Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Alex Goode to insist upon imposing a far more expansive blueprint in the following preseason. Same old Sarries suddenly became swashbuckling Sarries, who finished the season as English champions.

There is a certain irony that England’s former attack coach Martin Gleeson was working to incorporate a lot of Saracens attacking structure into England’s backline play when his and Eddie Jones’s tenure was terminated last year. In came Borthwick with a set-piece-orientated, kick-heavy template that Farrell had helped to overthrow at Saracens.

Perhaps this is unfair to Borthwick who makes clear that he needed a simple, short-term template in the eight-month run-up to the World Cup. As he has shown by deploying Marcus Smith at full-back, he is not afraid of incorporating imaginative wrinkles into his gameplan. Yet that flexibility has a limit and on Monday he made clear that he was doubling down on his core principles.

“I said when I came in that England need to build a way of playing, and a consistent base,” Borthwick said. “You can’t change everything from one week to another week. You need to have a way of playing you can build upon. Ideally you can start building that post the last World Cup as most other teams have. You have seen the growth of Ireland, France, these teams have started building since then. We’re not one of them.

“We’ve been trying to build it over the past six months and in many ways, because the coaching team only came together 10 or 11 weeks ago, we’ve been trying to do this for 10 or 11 weeks. What I’ve been trying to do is strengthen the direction we’re going in and trying to get better at it.”

Borthwick insists that it is merely the execution that is letting England down. Yet on the basis of their performances and results, Borthwick seems to be relying on blind faith that the tactics will suddenly bear fruit having yielded a barren harvest up until this point.

The argument that it is too late to change course is legitimate, but there is no doubt that the players’ frustration is mounting. “Everyone is so keen to make a change,” flanker Lewis Ludlam said. “You have got voices you would not necessarily hear. The likes of Joe Marchant who has not been involved a tremendous amount in this team but he is stepping up really well and talking about how we can move this team forward. It is encouraging that we have got a lot of lads who want to step up and want to make a change.”

Of course, you can point to the parallels with 2007 when the opening round 36-0 defeat by South Africa prompted the senior leadership to take matters into their own hands, even if this was coach Brian Ashton’s ultimate goal.

Should England lose to Argentina on Saturday, as most bookmakers are predicting, then Borthwick’s methods would be even more open to question.

Sixteen years ago, it was the hard, bent noses of Lawrence Dallaglio and Phil Vickery who seized control of the steering wheel. Whether a similar hijacking of the bridge could occur today will largely depend on one man: Farrell.

Even as captain, his influence is outsized, both within the playing group and with the coaches. He is the one player who could singlehandedly force a change in course at this point.

History has shown the fly-half has successfully instigated one rebellion. With an air of mutiny in the air, it remains to be seen whether Che Farrell will have the appetite to instigate glorious revolution.

