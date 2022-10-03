Player’s post-game press conference: Week 5 quotes

Texas A&M fell to Mississippi State 42-24 in what was the ugliest performance I’ve personally witnessed under a Jimbo Fisher-led Aggie football team during his tenure, and yes, that includes their early season loss to Appalachian State.

What’s to blame? pretty much every aspect of the offense and defense to start, but the interior of the offensive line giving up pressure after pressure, and eventually resulting in a hand injury to starting quarterback Max Johnson in the second half certainly did not help to give the offensive any consistency throughout the matchup.

The defense had its moments, forcing a turnover in the 3rd quarter which eventually led to the Aggies cutting the lead to 21-10, but as the game progressed, what seemed to be a lack of effort, combined with numerous coverage busts made one of the more reliable defensive units in the county look completely inept by games end.

One of the few bright spots on the day was the play of sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad II, who taking over for the injured Ainias Smith led the team in receptions (6), receiving yards (119), and receiving touchdowns (1).

Texas A&M is 3-2, exactly where they were this time last year after losing to Mississippi State before facing Alabama and defeating the Tide in one of the biggest upsets in college football history. Going on the road against Alabama after being completely run over in Starkville? Good Luck.

After the game, head coach Jimbo Fisher and a group of key players spoke to the media about their loss to Mississippi State. Here are the most notable quotes from Demani Richardson, and Layden Robinson.

Senior safety Demani Richardson on the importance but better player execution going forward

“I feel like we have to execute better…execute and knowing our job better.”

Demani Richardson on the lack of turnover creation on defense thus far this season

“We definitely haven’t been playing as good as people are saying. We just need to create more turnovers.”

Demani Richardson on the importance of moving on, fixing the problems at hand

“We can’t keep dwelling on this loss, we just got to get back to work and keep executing. Doing what we need to do.”

Offensive lineman Layden Robinson on the Aggies brutal inconsistency in all thee phases this season

“I feel like we execute well in practice, we just ‘ride the rollercoaster’ too much like coach has been saying.”

Layden Robinson stating his continued belief in head coach Jimbo Fisher and the coaching staff

“We are going to back up our coach 100% always…we believe in coach and just need to evolve into his system.”

Layden Robinson on staying focused on the team, while denying any lack of passion or effort in the loss the Mississippi State

“I don’t question our heart or our passion.” “Nobody’s perfect, we just had major mistakes today and we can’t pout on that too much and just move on.”

Layden Robinson on the importance to this weeks practice as the team prepares to face Alabama in Tuscaloosa

“This week in practice is very crucial for us, we just need to pick each other up and get better. Who knows what the outcome will be.”

