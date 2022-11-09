A player-by-player evaluation of the Commanders' offense halfway through 2022

Player-by-player review of the Commanders' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As of Wednesday, the Commanders' 2022 regular-season schedule will be at its midway point. The club opened versus Jacksonville 59 days ago and is slated to wrap up against Dallas in 60 days.

That means now is as good a time as any to review what those on Washington's roster have accomplished so far. So, Pete Hailey is setting out to do exactly that with this post featuring one thought on 23 of Washington's offensive players who've contributed in some form or fashion this year...

Quarterback

Carson Wentz: It won't be surprising to see Wentz as the starter again once his broken finger heals up and he comes off of injured reserve, but what will be surprising is if he's dramatically more effective in a scheme that's still new to him and behind an offensive line that's still rather paltry.

Taylor Heinicke: The galvanizing backup deserves credit for his clutch second-half efforts in wins over the Packers and Colts, yet he still could be one flop away from ceding the job back to Wentz, whom the organization is far more invested in.

Running back

Antonio Gibson: Gibson's done well to overcome the competition at running back and a preseason fumble that could've sent him spiraling, as he's demonstrating his value as an outside runner, versatile pass-catcher and threatening kick returner.

Brian Robinson Jr.: The fact that Robinson Jr. is playing at all after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in August already makes his 2022 an overwhelming success, and when he adds more decisiveness as a ball carrier to his repertoire, he'll see his numbers tick upward.

J.D. McKissic: McKissic, who has been so valuable during his time with the franchise, has been phased out this season — and unfortunately, he's now dealing with a neck injury.

Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin: McLaurin's stats won't match up with the Tyreek Hills or Stefon Diggses until (if?) the Commanders pair him up with a true quarterback, but those who follow him on a weekly basis understand he's just as talented and tough as his more lauded peers.

Curtis Samuel: With 45 receptions, 18 carries and three touchdowns, Samuel is showing off the unique skill set that Ron Rivera and Scott Turner spent all of 2021 hyping up.

Jahan Dotson: Dotson was on his way to competing for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors until a hamstring injury in Week 4 derailed his debut campaign.

Cam Sims: The lanky Sims isn't the red-zone stud that his frame suggests he'd be, though he is a useful special-teamer and can assist here and there as a wideout.

Dyami Brown: Until Brown proves to be more consistent, his two-touchdown performance in a meeting with the Titans will be viewed as a rare productive afternoon.

Dax Milne: Milne hauled in his first career score in the Vikings loss, which was a nice distraction from his oftentimes frustrating punt return work.

Tight end

Logan Thomas: Thomas sadly just doesn't look right coming off of his torn ACL in December and that's a shame, considering how awesome he was when fully healthy in 2020.

John Bates: Bates will likely never become an asset in the air, but he can be depended on to catch a pass or two each contest on top of his powerful blocking in the run game.

Armani Rogers: The undrafted free agent who was a quarterback in college has displayed intriguing potential at a position that's been crushed by injuries.

Cole Turner: A hamstring issue halted Turner's impressive training camp while a concussion has interrupted recent action, so in all likelihood, his bid to emerge as a Day 3 steal will have to begin in 2023.

Offensive line

Charles Leno Jr.: Leno Jr. continues to stand out as a real find by Washington's staff and front office and as someone that all other teams wish they made more of an effort to sign in 2021.

Andrew Norwell: Norwell has leveled out after looking slow and overmatched in September, but at 31 years of age, he's not a long-term piece for the squad.

Tyler Larsen: Larsen's comeback from a torn Achilles is commendable, as is his ability to, um, snap the ball properly to his quarterbacks, which hasn't always been the case for Washington in 2022.

Trai Turner: An October benching of Turner was necessary, though he's since reclaimed the right guard gig and is at least faring better than he was pre-demotion.

Cornelius Lucas: The enormous Lucas has come up a bit small in his swing tackle responsibilities compared to his usual standards.

Saahdiq Charles: The in-again, out-again nature of Charles' career signals that Washington hasn't seen enough to undoubtedly trust the 2020 fourth-round selection.

Sam Cosmi: A hand ailment has prevented Cosmi from assuming his spot at right tackle dating back to Week 4, giving him two major absences in two seasons as a pro.

Chase Roullier: Roullier battled his way back from a gruesome leg injury only to experience more health troubles this time around, and his loss at center has been felt in numerous areas.