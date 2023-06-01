Player of the Year Zach Edey withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Purdue

Zach Edey helped lead Purdue to a pair of Big Ten titles last season and to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament

Zach Edey is returning to Purdue for one final season. (Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Purdue big man and reigning Player of the Year Zach Edey is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and headed back to the Boilermakers for one last run.

Edey announced his decision on Twitter, just hours before the deadline on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot-4 center averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season for the Boilermakers, all career-highs. Only Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe averaged more rebounds per game at the Division-I level. He had 27 double-doubles on the season, too, the most in the country.

Edey helped lead Purdue to both a Big Ten regular season title and a conference tournament title last season, which earned the Boilermakers a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. They were knocked out in the first round by No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson.

Along with the Naismith College Player of the Year award, Edey was named The Associated Press’ Player of the Year, the Big Ten Player of the Year and won the Oscar Robertson Trophy.