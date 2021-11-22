Who is the player named as the ‘most tradable’ Celtic?

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has popped up in trade conversations this season once again, even though he is under team control through the 2024 season. For this reason, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz has named him the Celtics’ “most tradable” player in his most recent keep or swap story, albeit naming him a “keep.”

There really is no reason for the Celtics to trade the young talent, who has steadily grown his production every year of his career. He is not making outlandish money, with his average annual salary ticking in at around $26.6 million. He is a core player who puts in consistent effort while also impacting the community.

Moving Brown for a player like Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Ben Simmons, who the Celtics had been briefly rumored to be in conversations for before it was shot down, would be a curious move.

