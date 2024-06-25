'He is player I would love to have in my team' - Rice on Gallagher

[Getty Images]

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice says Chelsea's Conor Gallagher makes you feel "safe and secure" when you play with him.

The Blues midfielder is likely to come into the England starting XI in place of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold for their final Euro 2024 group game against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Gallagher has made two substitute appearances so far in his first major tournament with the Three Lions and could partner Rice, who was also in the Chelsea academy with the 24-year-old, in the centre of the pitch.

"I've played against him when he was at Crystal Palace and Chelsea, and I've played with him in the academy team. He is player I would love to have in my team," Rice told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He works his socks off. You feel so safe and secure in there with him. He has surprised so many people this year with his ability on the ball. How he breaks forward with it, how he gets into the box and scores goals.

"He is a really positive player and he has come on so much over the past few years and you can really see that within himself with how confident he is.

"Every time I get to play with Conor, and it hasn't been much, I really enjoy it because I know him really well as a guy, I know his family really well, he is a lovely boy and it is another great chance to stamp our mark."

