Player of the year Lockwood among 10 Hearts exits

[SNS]

Hearts player of the year Katie Lockwood is among 10 players who will depart the club this summer.

Lockwood finished the campaign as top scorer in Eva Olid's side and will leave with Kathleen McGovern, who also played a key role in a successful season.

Ciara Grant is another to exit, with Hearts saying the Republic of Ireland midfielder "has played a huge part in our improved performances and progression" in the last two years.

Aimee Anderson, Shona Cowan, Eilidh Davies, Jenna Penman, Cailin Michie, Danni Findlay and Erin Rennie make up the rest of the departures.

Meanwhile, Megan Bell will return to parent club Rangers after a spell on loan.

"All of these players have helped us create history for the football club," manager Olid said.

"Whether it be securing back-to-back fourth-placed finishes, reaching our first Scottish Cup final, or our first victory over a top-three side.

"They’ve all played their part on our journey and we wish them all the very best for the future."