Player Liverpool Have Asked About Leaning Towards Stuttgart Exit

Liverpool linked defender Waldemar Anton is leaning towards leaving Stuttgart this summer, amid Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen leading the hunt for his signature.

Anton impressed as part of a Stuttgart side that finished even above Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season, taking second place.

Liverpool, hunting another centre-back, have put in an enquiry about Anton, but they look to be being left behind at present by Dortmund and Leverkusen.

Anton has a release clause in his contract set at €22m and Stuttgart can do little to stop him going if it is triggered.

And, according to German magazine Kicker, Anton is now firmly leading towards leaving Stuttgart.

He knows if he leaves Stuttgart then he will bank a big increase in his salary.

There are also question marks over whether Stuttgart can maintain their position in the upper echelons of the Bundesliga.

Anton, who has been capped by Germany at international level and was born in Uzbekistan, would be the second key defensive exit suffered by Stuttgart after Hiroki Ito left for Bayern Munich.