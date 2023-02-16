Which player improved the most for the Raiders last season?

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read

There were several players who underperformed this season for the Raiders, including former quarterback Derek Carr. However, there were also a few players who outperformed expectations in 2022 for Las Vegas.

One of those players was defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who joined the team in free agency. While he didn’t play a ton of snaps (481), he was an extremely useful player for their defense as a run defender.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, Billings was named the team’s most-improved player during the 2022 season. Here is what the site had to say about the veteran defensive tackle from last year:

“Billings played just 72 snaps in 2021 with the Cleveland Browns but returned to form as an above-average run defender with the Raiders in 2022. His 72.3 PFF run-defense grade was the highest of his career, while his 22 tackles resulting in a defensive stop marked just the second time he has made at least 20.”

Billings isn’t much of a pass rusher, but he has developed into one of the better run defenders in the league. And for a defense that has struggled to stop the run over the last several years, he was a welcomed addition to their defensive line.

Billings is a free agent this offseason, but the Raiders would be wise to bring him back after having the best year of his career in 2022.

