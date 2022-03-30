Which player would be the ideal fit for the Raiders at No. 86?

The Raiders will be on the clock for the first time in the 2022 NFL Draft at pick No. 86. But where could they go in the third round and would be the best possible pick for them at that spot?

In a recent article by ESPN’s Jordan Reid, he named the ideal pick for the Raiders at No. 86. And of course, he gave them an offensive lineman. But what offensive lineman would make the most sense for the Raiders in Round 3?

Reid suggested LSU’s Ed Ingram, who played guard in the SEC. Here is what the draft expert had to say about his potential in the NFL:

“Ingram is a physical blocker who has versatility to play either guard spot. He has strong hands and is aggressive as a run blocker, and he’s also a heady pass protector who is great at reading and attacking defensive structures. Ingram projects as a late Day 2 selection who could get snaps as a rookie and eventually turn into a dependable starter.”

Ingram does project as a Day 1 starter and that is something that would be appealing for the Raiders. Selecting him would allow either Dezelle Good or Alex Leatherwood to kick out to right tackle, giving them another option with Brandon Parker.

In an ideal world, there would be a starting-caliber tackle prospect available at No. 86 to solve the offensive line woes of the Raiders. But that’s just not at all that likely. Instead, they may be better off selecting a guard and moving someone else to tackle.

If Ingram were to be available at No. 86, this would almost have to be a no-brainer selection for the Raiders. Even though he doesn’t quite fill their biggest need, finding quality offensive linemen at any point in the draft is always tough.

