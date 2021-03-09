Player of the Year honors 'means the world' to USC's Evan Mobley

Before it was made official, USC men's basketball's Evan Mobley reflected on what it would mean to be named the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year. Well he doesn't need to imagine anymore. Mobley swept the Pac-12 Men's Basketball All-Conference and Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva, winning Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Next up., Mobley will lead the No. 2 Trojans as they take on either No. 7 Utah or No. 11 Washington in the second round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.