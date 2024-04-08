Player grades: Tyrese Maxey wills Sixers over Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday looking to pick up a much-needed win over the San Antonio Spurs and finish up their 3-game road trip on the right note. The Sixers entered the night missing some key pieces as Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington were all sidelined.

Without Embiid down low, the challenge of defending Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was an obvious one. It was tough for Philadelphia to slow down the likely Rookie of the Year winner, but the Sixers were able to dig deep and walk away with a 133-126 win in double overtime despite 33 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, and seven blocks from Wembanyama.

Philadelphia was led by Tyrese Maxey who was fantastic with a career-high 52 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 26 points and eight rebounds with five assists, and Paul Reed had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Buddy Hield had 10 points off the bench, Nic Batum had nine points and seven rebounds while making some big plays, and Ricky Council IV had 11 big points.

Here are the player grades following the win:

