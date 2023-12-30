Player grades: Tyrese Maxey leads undermanned Sixers to win over Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers continued the road trip on Friday when they paid a visit to the Houston Rockets continuing to be undermanned. They did not have Joel Embiid for a third consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain while Nic Batum missed his fifth consecutive game due to a right hamstring strain. They also didn’t have KJ Martin due to an illness.

The Sixers had to battle all night long on the road, but Philadelphia was able to walk away with an impressive 131-127 victory. Tyrese Maxey battled against a tough Rockets defense to come up with 42 points on the night to lead the Sixers.

Tobias Harris added 22 points, three blocks, four steals, and seven rebounds, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 13 points, Paul Reed had seven and four rebounds, and De’Anthony Melton had 15. Marcus Morris Sr. had 14 with 10 coming in the fourth quarter and Patrick Beverley added nine off the bench.

Here are the player grades following the win:

