Player grades: Tobias Harris leads Sixers to road win over Mavericks

The Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday for a matinee to begin a quick two-game road trip. The Sixers entered the contest looking to build off their win over the Charlotte Hornets and continue to try and pick off some wins.

Taking on the vaunted duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the Mavericks, the Sixers did a solid job of containing the supporting cast and they walked away with a 120-116 victory. It was an impressive effort for everybody involved as Philadelphia received 28 points and five rebounds out of Tobias Harris who was tough to stop all day long.

Tyrese Maxey added 24 points, Paul Reed had 13 and seven boards off the bench, and Buddy Hield added 11. Kelly Oubre Jr. was fantastic in the second half and had 21 points and five rebounds off the bench, Mo Bamba had eight points and five rebounds, and Kyle Lowry added eight and seven assists. Nic Batum added seven points and 11 rebounds.

Here are the player grades following the win:

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire