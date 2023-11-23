Player grades: Thunder extends win streak to six with 116-102 win over Bulls

OKLAHOMA CITY — Fouled on a 3-pointer, Isaiah Joe completed the 4-point play to push OKC’s lead to 11 points with under two minutes left.

The Oklahoma City Thunder scared off any threat of a potential 18-point blown lead with a 116-102 win over the Chicago Bulls. The win extends OKC’s lead to six games, the longest active winning streak in the league.

The Thunder built a 26-14 lead following the first quarter. By halftime, OKC had a 50-39 lead. A slow second-half opening by OKC allowed the Bulls to tie it at 67 apiece. After that, the Thunder managed to quickly rebuild their lead and entered the final frame leading 77-84.

In the fourth quarter, the Bulls couldn’t get closer than to three points. Following Joe’s 4-point play, it extinguished any chance of a Bulls upset win.

Overall, the Thunder shot 49% from the field and went 11-of-29 (37.9%) from 3. OKC also got a friendly whistle as it went 31-of-38 (81.6%) from the free-throw line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder as he scored a game-high 40 points and went a season-high 17-of-18 from the free-throw line. Chet Holmgren contributed with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double.

On the opposite side, the Bulls struggled without Zach LaVine. Chicago shot 39% from the field. A hot outside shooting night kept it in it as it went 17-of-44 (38.6%) from deep.

Coby White headlined the Bulls’ hot 3-point shooting night as he scored 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting from 3. DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 25 points and went a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line. Nikola Vucevic collected a 16-point and 12-rebound double-double.

It wasn’t the prettiest win, but the Thunder scrapped out a quality home victory against a Bulls team on the verge of blowing up. OKC now improved its record to an impressive 11-2 on the young season, good enough for second place thus far in the Western Conference.

Let’s look at Thunder player grades.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A-plus

It was business per usual for the All-NBA guard.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 40 points on an efficient 11-of-19 shooting. He shot a season-high 17-of-18 from the free-throw line and dished out a season-high 12 assists.

Given a chance to pad his points, a couple of late trips to the free-throw line allowed Gilgeous-Alexander to soak in the home crowd chanting MVP. It’s become a tradition at this point in Paycom Center every time he goes off for a high-scoring game.

The 25-year-old also made some history in the win. After scoring his fourth point, he passed Serge Ibaka for the third-most points in Thunder history. An impressive feat for someone who’s only in his fifth season with the franchise.

Chet Holmgren: B

Playing in a rhythm over his last few games, Holmgren looked much more comfortable this time around against the Bulls.

In 32 minutes, Holmgren collected 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 13 rebounds and four blocks. He went 8-of-11 from the free-throw line as the Bulls struggled to contain him inside.

It’s no coincidence that he and Gilgeous-Alexander finished with the highest plus-minus on the team at plus-18 and plus-16 respectively. The guard-center duo continues to prosper as the season progresses.

Isaiah Joe: A-plus

Unconscious wouldn’t even begin to describe the recent tear Joe’s been on from 3. In his last five games, he’s shot 77.8% from 3 on 5.4 attempts.

Against the Bulls, Joe scored 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting that included going 5-of-7 from 3. He’s quickly shooting his way up in the rotation as he played the fifth-most minutes.

The biggest play by Joe was the aforementioned 4-point play that pushed OKC’s lead to 11 points with under two minutes, essentially sealing the fate.

Kenrich Williams: B

Williams was the other big bench piece from this win.

With Lu Dort and Josh Giddey struggling and Jalen Williams out, the 28-year-old wing stepped up. In 23 minutes off the bench, Williams had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and five rebounds. he shot 3-of-3 from 3 in the win.

Williams continues to provide OKC with solid wing minutes regardless of role.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire