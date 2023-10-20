Player grades: Thunder complete preseason slate with 118-116 loss to Pistons

TULSA — Hitting on a pair of free throws, Ousmane Dieng trimmed OKC’s deficit to one point with 1.7 seconds left in regulation. Impressively enough, Cason Wallace quickly fouled Marcus Sasser before time expired in the immediate possession,

Alas, Sasser made a critical free throw to seal the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 118-116 preseason loss to the Detroit Pistons. It was a thrilling ending to a productive two-week preseason slate for OKC.

“I thought it was good,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said about their preseason experience. “Now, we’ve got five days. We have some critical practices coming up. We need to be better by the first game than we are right now.”

The final result didn’t go OKC’s way, but the outcome of this preseason game doesn’t matter — with that said, experiencing late-game situations like these are perfect exercises to give to players who usually don’t get regular-season opportunities to close out games.

“I think these preseason games are perfect for — obviously building chemistry with each other — but working on things we need to get better at,” Josh Giddey said. “I think we’ve been in situations late in games, which is exactly what our team needs.”

The Pistons escaped with the preseason win with the help of a 39-point third quarter. After scoring just 49 points in the first half, the Pistons turned up their offensive production with 69 second-half points.

Getting to the free-throw line at a frequent rate helped Detroit overcome a 33.3% shooting night from outside. The Pistons went 32-of-39 (82.1%) from the free-throw line, a much more efficient night compared to OKC’s 21-of-32 (65.6%) outing.

Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who missed the preseason finale with a knee contusion not deemed serious — the rest of OKC’s young core showed out for the Tulsa crowd.

In his first half of action, Chet Holmgren tied a nice bow to a fruitful preseason return to the NBA court after missing all of last season with a dominating 13 minutes.

Jalen Williams and Giddey were also standouts in their time on the court. Williams scored a game-high 20 points while Giddey had a 14-7-7 line.

“I thought overall, offensively, the process was good tonight,” Daigneault said. “We didn’t shoot as well in other games but it’s encouraging.”

Meanwhile, the Pistons were led by No. 5 rookie Ausar Thompson. The 20-year-old had 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes. A much better outing compared to how he did against OKC at Montreal last week.

Cade Cunningham — who went to Oklahoma State — also suited up. In 22 minutes, he had 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, six assists and six rebounds.

With the conclusion of this exhibition, the Thunder will enjoy six consecutive off days before kicking off the regular season on the road against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Let’s look at Thunder player grades.

Jalen Williams: A

Joey Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

With Gilgeous-Alexander out, Williams was the best player on the floor for the Thunder. In 26 minutes, he had 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting and five assists. He shot 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

An interesting wrinkle that Daigneault did during this preseason game was benching Williams to start the second half and eventually subbing him back in. He did this a lot last season and it looks like he’ll continue this unorthodox coaching scheme this season as well.

When asked about the decision, Daigneault revealed that he wants his team to get used to the idea of starting games but coming off the bench in the second half.

While it was a nice game for Williams, the highlight of the night for the second-year wing happened after it. During Giddey’s postgame interview, Williams — along with Holmgren and Jaylin Williams — jokingly crashed the room.

Williams and Holmgren hovered over Giddey as he fielded his last questions and soon did their postgame availability together. The young group continues to gel as well off the court as they have on it.

Chet Holmgren: A

Joey Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Holmgren wrapped up an impressive preseason game with a dominant first half. In 14 minutes, he collected 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, four rebounds and three blocks.

The three blocks in 13 minutes are impressive in itself — but the nature of how they were recorded was a feat on its own. One included absorbing the 6-foot-11, 250-pound Jalen Duren at the rim with both of his arms. Another included a failed push-off attempt by Jaden Ivey that didn’t reach the rim when the ball was intercepted by Holmgren.

Arguably the biggest storyline heading into the preseason was how Holmgren would look after missing all of last season and — with the caveat of preseason — he’s looked excellent for OKC.

Josh Giddey: B

Joey Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Getting to the free-throw line has been a big point of emphasis for Giddey heading into this season. The third-year guard has talked ad nauseam about improving his career 1.7 attempt average. In the preseason finale, that ambition materialized on the court and led to one of his better performances of the two-week campaign.

In 25 minutes, Giddey finished with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting, seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals. He went 4-of-8 from the free-throw line.

The free-throw percentage needs to improve, but eight attempts in 25 minutes is an encouraging sign of where things can head.

“I’ve been trying to get to the line a little bit more,” Giddey said. “I struggled with it my first few years. I got there tonight, it’s just a matter of making them now.”

Cason Wallace: B

Joey Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After dealing with a toe sprain, Wallace made his return for the Thunder to get one final preseason contest under his belt. In 26 minutes off the bench, he finished with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, three rebounds and three steals.

The 3-point shot wasn’t there for him — as he went 1-of-3 — but the jumper as he made a pair of midrange pullup jumpers. A solid outing for the No. 10 rookie as he heads into the regular season for his rookie year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire