Player grades: Thunder complete 20-point comeback in 112-105 win over Kings

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went to the free-throw line for four attempts in the final seconds to seal the back-and-forth contest, the 25-year-old was showered with loud ‘MVP’ chants in his return from a four-game absence.

It was a dramatic way for OKC to return to near full strength after its best two players missed the last four contests. The Oklahoma City Thunder escaped with a 112-105 win over the Sacramento Kings to complete the 20-point comeback.

“We came out of halftime with a great sense of purpose and really defended in the second half of the game,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said on the win. “Held them to 41 points. Obviously, there’s shot-making on that side of it too — it wasn’t all of our defense.

“I just thought our intensity was excellent, especially down the stretch. I thought that’s what won us the game and allowed us to come back like that.”

The Kings got off to a hot start with a 31-28 lead after the first quarter. It featured eight made 3-pointers by Sacramento in the opening 12 minutes. This carried over in the second frame as the Kings outscored the Thunder, 33-17.

The Thunder entered halftime in a 64-45 hole. It looked like Sacramento was on its way to spoiling the return of Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Coming out of the break, OKC blitzed Sacramento with an 18-5 run. It suddenly turned into a two-point contest with a little over six minutes left in the third frame.

The Kings responded by rattling off nine straight points to balloon their lead back to 80-69 with a little over four minutes left in the third quarter. The Thunder totaled 39 points in the third frame to enter the fourth period with a manageable 87-84 deficit.

The Thunder eventually retook the lead with a corner 3-pointer by Cason Wallace in the opening minutes of the final frame at 89-87 with less than 11 minutes left. Both teams exchanged baskets the rest of the way as neither built serious distance on the scoreboard.

After a Williams floater gave the Thunder a one-point lead, Keon Ellis’ outside shooting continues to torch OKC with a huge 3-pointer to give Sacramento the 105-104 advantage with a little under three minutes left. After that basket, the Thunder closed out the contest on an 8-0 run in the final two-and-a-half minutes.

This included Chet Holmgren making a pair of free throws to retake the lead for OKC. Gilgeous-Alexander nailed a mid-range jumper and swished in four straight free throws to close out the close win by scoring the final six points. In total, the Thunder outscored the Kings, 28-18, in the final frame to close out the comeback win.

The Thunder shot 49% from the field and went 11-of-30 (36.7%) from 3. They went an ugly 23-of-31 from the free-throw line. They dished out 21 assists on 39 baskets. Five Thunder players scored double-digit points.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points and went 16-of-20 from free throws. Holmgren had 15 points and nine rebounds. Williams tallied 11 points and six rebounds. Lu Dort finished with 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Kings had a Jekyll and Hyde pair of halves. After a hot start, the Kings cooled off and shot an ugly 34% from the field and went 20-of-58 (34.5%) from 3. They went 19-of-26 from the free-throw line. They had 23 assists on 33 baskets. Four Kings players scored double-digit points.

De’Aaron Fox went basket-for-basket with Gilgeous-Alexander as he finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Ellis made up for the absences of Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk with a season-high 26 points that included an 8-of-15 night from 3.

Keegan Murray had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis was limited to eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

It was a tale of two halves for the Thunder in this thrilling win. Trailing by 20 points, Gilgeous-Alexander made his presence immediately known in his return with an efficient 40 points and closing out the close win.

The resume-building win for OKC keeps it in pace for the first seed with less than a week left in the season. Sacramento has given the Thunder struggles recently, but that’s slowly changed over these last two matchups. The Kings are a possible playoff matchup as they’ll likely participate in the play-in tournament.

Let’s look at Thunder player grades.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire