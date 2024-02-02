Player grades: All-Star Tyrese Maxey returns to lead Sixers over Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to at least salvage a game on this 5-game road trip when they paid a visit to the Utah Jazz. The Sixers started the trip 0-4 and then found out that Joel Embiid has a meniscus injury in his left knee and would remain sidelined through at least the weekend as they figure out treatment plans for him.

The Sixers did have newly named All-Star Tyrese Maxey return to the floor, however, and he delivered a big night. Maxey had 18 points in the opening quarter on his way to a career-high 51 for the game to lead the Sixers to a 127-124 win over the Jazz. It was a big night for the rising star on a night when Philadelphia really needed it to get back on track.

Tobias Harris added 28 points, six assists, and five rebounds, Paul Reed added seven, 10 rebounds, and four assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 points, and Patrick Beverley added eight and five assists off the bench.

Here are the player grades following the win:

