Player grades: SGA’s season-high 43 points leads Thunder to 128-120 win over Cavaliers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hitting on a stepback 3-pointer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sizzled out any chance of a potential double-digit blown lead.

The 3-pointer was the early dagger in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 128-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. OKC wrapped up a lengthy six-game homestand with an impressive win over a quality opponent.

Playing a healthy Cavaliers, the Thunder got off to a 36-29 lead following the first quarter. OKC added to its lead and entered halftime with a 70-57 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, a pair of free throws by Caris LeVert cut OKC’s lead to four points. Following that, the Thunder went on a 12-4 run to push their lead to 12 points with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder continue to put up an offensive clinic. OKC shot 51% from the field and went 12-of-28 (42.9%) from 3. It also enjoyed a busy night from the free-throw line as it went 28-of-30.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a season-high 43 points on 15-of-22 shooting. It was a much better night for him from the free-throw line as he went 12-of-13.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers struggled from 3 as they went 9-of-29 (31%). Cleveland also couldn’t take advantage of frequent trips to the free-throw line either as it went 27-of-37 (73%).

Multi-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell was a nonfactor for the Cavaliers. He finished with 20 points on 8-of-23 shooting and went 1-of-9 from 3. Having to face the defensive two-man gauntlet of Lu Dort and Cason Wallace was a tall task to overcome for Mitchell.

The Cavaliers were led by Caris LeVert off the bench, who scored 29 points that included a 13-of-16 night from the free-throw line. Evan Mobley had 22 points and five rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A-plus

This was the best game of Gilgeous-Alexander’s young season. In 38 minutes, he scored a season-high 43 points on 15-of-22 shooting, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. He went 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.

This included a classic 17-point third-quarter takeover by Gilgeous-Alexander to push OKC’s lead to 22 points entering the final frame. Most of his scoring happened inside of the paint, where he shot 13-of-19 against the Cavaliers’ daunting frontcourt.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s lone 3-pointer served as the clincher for OKC as the Cavaliers’ threat was succumbed.

Chet Holmgren: B

In 29 minutes, Holmgren had 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds and three blocks. He scored most of his points inside of the paint, where he went 6-of-9.

Holmgren picked up a pair of quick fouls early in the game, but it didn’t spell doom for him as he managed to play the rest of the game without any real risk of fouling out.

After the game, Holmgren talked about the trust Daigneault has in his players to stay aggressive without fouling out. He also said he needs to learn to do a better job at managing the risk-reward aspect of contesting shots.

Lu Dort: B

Eight games through the season and Dort has made a serious case to be the most improved player on the Thunder.

After struggling to finish inside of the paint last season and being a streaky high-volume outside shooter, Dort has reined it in this season for OKC in a smaller offensive role.

Against the Cavaliers, Dort had 14 points on 3-of-9 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. He went 3-of-5 from 3 and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. A pretty good performance for someone who was questionable with a hip sprain.

Dort also did a phenomenal job at limiting Mitchell, who entered the game averaging 32.5 points on 53.8% shooting.

Cason Wallace: B-plus

Wallace was the other half of the Dort-Wallace defensive duo who did an excellent job at limiting Mitchell and Darius Garland. The Cavs’ backcourt combined for 35 points on 34 shots and eight turnovers.

The 20-year-old — who recently celebrated his birthday — scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 24 minutes off of the bench. He went 2-of-3 from 3.

The rookie guard substituted Josh Giddey for the final stretch of the fourth quarter of a close game against a respectable opponent. Dort revealed after the game he shares a group chat with Wallace where they discuss defensive assignments. It’s evidence he continues to gain the trust of the team.

