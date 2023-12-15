Player grades: SGA’s 43 points not enough in Thunder’s 128-123 loss to Kings

Creating four quality looks from outside range in the final two minutes, OKC couldn’t hit a single critical 3-pointer that could’ve cut its deficit or overtake the lead late.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had their chances late, but ultimately came up short to the Sacramento Kings, 128-123. This game marks OKC’s eighth consecutive loss to Sacramento.

“They deserved credit, they played really well, they made a lot of tough shots,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said on the loss. “That’s why the easy stuff and the controllable stuff is so critical. We were still able to make it a one-possession game down the stretch — even with all that on a bad shooting night for us.

“In the game flow, we’re gonna look back and see some plays that were controllable. If you can just shave some of those down, it could be the difference in the game. I thought that was the case tonight.”

The exciting back-and-forth contest saw neither team lead by more than 16 points. The Thunder entered halftime with a 59-53 deficit as the non-SGA starters combined for 13 points on 17 shots.

The third quarter saw a much more energized version of both teams. A 41-39 scoring advantage by the Kings forced the Thunder to enter the final frame trailing, 100-92.

A 7-2 run by the Kings in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter helped give Sacramento a 13-point lead. It remained that deficit with six minutes left. After that, an OKC 13-2 run suddenly turned it into a two-point contest with three minutes left.

That proved to be the closest the Thunder would get in the final frame as a second successful coach’s challenge provided OKC two quality looks — a Chet Holmgren 3-pointer and Josh Giddey 2-pointer — that came up just short to either tie it or possess a one-point lead.

On the next two Thunder possessions, Holmgren and Jalen Williams each missed quality looks from outside in a four-point deficit that could’ve turned the tide for OKC.

One final missed 3-pointer by Isaiah Joe in a four-point deficit with 21 seconds left was the final death kiss for the Thunder as they simply couldn’t buy a timely bucket down the stretch.

To continue the disturbing recent trend, the Thunder struggled to generate offense at Sacramento. OKC shot 43% from the field and went 11-of-36 (30.6%) from 3. The free-throw line was the saving grace as it shot 24-of-27 (88.9%) from the line.

Meanwhile, it was the complete opposite for the high-scoring Kings. They shot 50% from the field and went a sizzling 18-of-45 (40%) from 3. Sacramento dished out 32 assists on its 47 made shots.

Per usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was phenomenal for the Thunder. The 25-year-old scored a career-high tying 43 points. Josh Giddey also had a strong second half to finish with 18 points.

Outside of those two though, the rest of the Thunder starters combined for 36 points. OKC’s bench production was bare as nobody scored more than six points.

Meanwhile, the Kings had five players score 15-plus points. De’Aaron Fox led the way with 41 points on 14-of-25 shooting and went 5-of-11 from 3. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Off the bench, the duo of Malik Monk and Keon Ellis combined for 35 points. Monk finished with 18 points and nine assists while Ellis scored 17 points and went 5-of-7 from 3.

The Thunder have been off to a great start this season and a 15-8 record is nothing to sneeze at, but it feels like the Kings own the Thunder’s number. It looks like beating Sacramento will be another hurdle OKC will have to clear soon.

Let’s look at Thunder player grades.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A-plus

Gilgeous-Alexander was magnificent for the Thunder. In 38 minutes, he scored 43 points on 13-of-27 shooting, nine assists and six rebounds. He shot 16-of-18 from the free-throw line.

The Kings had no answer for Gilgeous-Alexander as they tried to double him as often as they could to no avail. The 25-year-old did most of his work inside of the paint, where he shot 12-of-20.

The All-NBA guard was the only reason why OKC kept it within striking distance in the first half as he scored 20 points while the other starters had 13 total points. He proceeded to score an additional 23 points in the second half as he tried to wield the Thunder to a win.

It was an entertaining duel between two of the best guards in the league Gilgeous-Alexander and Fox. The latter finished with 41 points and the win as neither team had an answer for the opposition’s best player.

Pushin’ the pace before the buzzer pic.twitter.com/zFKR48oztc — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 15, 2023

Smooth SGA stepback @OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/OzdHVCnYDc — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 15, 2023

Josh Giddey: B-plus

Things were looking rough for Giddey in the first half. After passing up on a layup underneath the basket despite being defended by the shorter Fox, it looked like it was going to be another night where the 21-year-old was going to be a negative on the court.

To Giddey’s credit, he quickly turned it around in the second half as he scored 10 consecutive points for OKC to make it a one-point game.

Overall, Giddey had his best game in a while. In 29 minutes, he had 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. He shot 2-of-3 from 3.

Giddey scored 16 of his points in the second half as he was easily OKC’s second-best player on the court tonight. An encouraging performance after being in a rut for several weeks now.

Tough take in the paint pic.twitter.com/f5RPOkx4Km — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 15, 2023

Chet Holmgren: C-minus

Amid a quiet night, Holmgren had a pair of chances late in the game to make up for it by hitting monumental 3-pointers. Instead, both his misses highlight a forgettable game for the seven-foot rookie.

In 30 minutes, Holmgren had 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting, 11 rebounds and three blocks. In the first three quarters, he was limited to eight points on 3-of-6 shooting. Those numbers need to be much higher in his non-fourth-quarter minutes.

The Kings did an excellent job at neutralizing the 21-year-old as he was a negative-10 in his 30 minutes. It appears the prototype of centers like Sabonis — elite playmaking bigs who can create on DHOs — is Holmgren’s Achille heel thus far.

Lu Dort: B

Returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Dort scored an efficient 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting for OKC. He shot 3-of-5 from 3 and also had four rebounds and two steals.

Dort was OKC’s third-best offensive player of the night as Holmgren and Williams didn’t have much going — the duo combined for 19 points on 8-of-26 shooting.

This included eight points in the fourth quarter to help attempt to mount a comeback against the Kings. With that said though, Dort — along with the rest of the team — struggled to contain Fox, who exploded for 41 points.

The Thunder had no answer for the All-Star guard as he entered the game averaging a career-high 29.5 points.

Dort from distance 🎯 pic.twitter.com/T5A2jwsw1Z — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 15, 2023

