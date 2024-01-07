Player grades: Mikal Bridges drops 42 as Nets lose to Trail Blazers 134-127

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Portland Trail Blazers to Barclays Center on Sunday for some basketball on football day and lost 134-127.

For the Nets, Mikal Bridges had 42 points and four rebounds while Cam Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds. Nic Claxton had 16 points and Day’Ron Sharpe had 11 points off the bench.

For the Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons had 38 points and 11 assists while Jerami Grant had 27 points and two rebounds. Shaedon Sharpe had 21 points off the bench and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points off the pine.

In the first half, the Nets appeared to be going through the motions as they had trouble taking care of the ball and weren’t able to be efficient shooting the ball from behind the three-point line. That was more evident towards the end of the half as it looked like the Trail Blazers were playing harder than Brooklyn was.

In the second half, Portland continued to hang around thanks to the sizzling play of Simons and Grant as Brooklyn could not find an answer to limiting either player. Bridges came up clutch for the Nets in the fourth quarter, but Brooklyn had some miscues that forced the game into overtime.

In overtime, Simons continued to lead the charge for the Trail Blazers and even after Bridges did his best to continue his scoring binge along with Brooklyn trying to blitz Simons, nothing seemed to work. Claxton also had five fouls down the stretch so he could not present much of a challenge at the rim without the fear of fouling.

Here are your Nets player grades following Sunday’s loss:

Spencer Dinwiddie: C

Dinwiddie did not do much in the scoring department as the offense ran through Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas when he came off the bench. It seems that Dinwiddie has made an adjustment to not shoot too many jumpshots given how much inefficient he has been when he hasn’t gone to the rim. He did a good job of rebounding the basketball from his guard spot and he did a solid job of passing the ball to his teammates without turning the ball over.

Mikal Bridges: A+

Bridges started this game off in a great way as he was aggressive throughout the first quarter with the way that he was quick with his decision-making and driving to the rim. However, as seems to be the case throughout this season, Bridges’ scoring comes in waves as he lacks a go-to move to use when he needs a bucket. He did a good job of rebounding the basketball as his way of impacting the game when his scoring started to tail off.

Cam Johnson: B-

Johnson had a slow-starting game on the offensive end, but he started to find his way in the second half as he started to get some open looks. He is arguably the team’s best shooter so it is concerning to see that he doesn’t get more looks from the three-point line. Outside of his scoring, Johnson did a good job of rebounding the ball and showed off some solid defense as well.

Finney-Smith had a solid game on the offensive end as he was hitting a good percentage of his threes when he was left open. Similar to Royce O’Neale, Finney-Smith has a lot of value on the offensive end when he’s hitting his threes. He brings more value than just his shooting as he provides positional size and the ability to guard multiple positions like he did in this one.

Nic Claxton: A

Claxton played well in this one as he was lights-out shooting the ball anywhere near the rim no matter the pressure. He has gotten a lot better in the past two seasons at maintaining control as he tries to finish his moves around the basket and driving to the rim. Claxton did a good job of rebounding the basketball and he was great at protecting the rim.

Cam Thomas: C+

Thomas had a solid game in this one as he was efficient with his shots. His move to the bench has been met with some mixed results as he doesn’t appear to be as confident with some of the shots that he used to take in the beginning of the season. In this one, Thomas did a good job of getting to his spots, but it was clear that the elbow to his face that needed stitches played a part in his game in the second half.

Royce O'Neale: B-

O’Neale had a solid game in this one as he was hitting his shots, especially from three-point range.He did not get many shots off due to the way that the Trail Blazers were defending the Nets’ offense, but O’Neale made the limited opportunities that he got count. Other than that, he did a good job of rebounding the basketball and competed pretty hard on the defensive end of the floor.

Dennis Smith Jr.: B

Smith had another good game for the Nets as he showed how impactful he is to Brooklyn with his energy and his toughness. Smith did not shoot the ball particularly well, but he did a good job of taking the shots that came to him and made sure to keep his momentum going towards the rim if he was going to shoot the ball. He also did a great job of passing the ball and he was great on the defensive end with the way that he was constantly hounding Portland’s ball-handlers.

Day'Ron Sharpe: Incomplete

Sharpe played well in this one as he brought his energy and physicality to this game in a big way. Sharpe played confidently and he was under control for the most part as he was able to use his muscle in the paint without drawing unnecessary fouls. He was good on the boards and he did a good job of passing the ball. However, Sharpe had a player run into his knee in a rebounding situation and he had to be helped off the floor and to the locker room.

Lonnie Walker IV: D

Walker did not play much in this one as he looks to still be working his way back from his hamstring injury. He did not make a shot as it looked like he was trying to force his way into the stat sheet, but he will find his rhythm soon.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire