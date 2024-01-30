Player grades: Mikal Bridges drops 33 as Nets beat Jazz 147-114

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Utah Jazz to Barclays Center on Monday and won 147-114.

For the Nets, Mikal Bridges had 33 points and four assists while Cam Thomas had 25 points and seven rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV had 19 points off the bench and Cam Johnson had 17 points.

For the Jazz, Keyonte George had 21 points and four rebounds off the bench while John Collins had 15 points and seven rebounds. Lauri Markkanen had 13 points and Jordan Clarkson had 13 points off the bench.

In the first half, the Nets had a great start to this game as they outscored the Jazz 43-28 in the first quarter thanks to Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, and Ben Simmons. Simmons returned for the first time since Nov. 6 and he put up two points, six rebounds, and seven assists in the first half.

In the second half, Brooklyn continued to play well as the Jazz tried their best to make a charge in the third quarter, but to no avail as the Nets continued their high-octane scoring. In the dreaded fourth quarter, Brooklyn managed to not only hang on to their lead, but increased to the point that they forced Utah to waive the white flag halfway through the period.

Here are your Nets player grades following Monday’s win:

Dinwiddie had a quiet offensive game as he mostly let Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges carry much of the scoring load. With the emergence of Thomas and Bridges as offensive engines of the team, Dinwiddie is slotted as more of a background offensive player who gets the ball when either Thomas or Bridges are either covered or need an outlet so he usually tries to create space for them. With that being said, Dinwiddie did a good job of passing the ball to his open teammates, including Thomas and Bridges.

Cam Thomas: A

Thomas had another great offensive game as he continued to start, possibly due to the absence of Dorian Finney-Smith. Either way, Thomas once again showed his ability to score the basketball at all three levels and while he didn’t many free-throws, Thomas showed his ability to get to the rim and finish through contact. Thomas’ role as the primary scorer is perfect for a Nets team in need of more scoring and he has more than delivered when in that role.

Mikal Bridges: A+

Bridges had a good offensive game as he also showed off his ability to score from three and in the mid-range throughout the course of this game. His three-point shot faltered in this one, but other than that, he found more than a few ways to score in this one. The good thing about Bridges is he showed his ability to play off of Thomas and he looks to be at his best when Ben Simmons is handling the ball so that he can focus on being off-ball the majority of the time.

Cam Johnson: B+

Johnson had a solid offensive game in his return from missing Saturday’s win over the Houston Rockets due to personal reasons. He did most of his damage from three-point range, which is expected, but he also had some nice moments driving to the rim, especially with the way that he drove past Lauri Markkanen for a powerful dunk. In addition to that, Johnson also did a great job of rebounding the basketball and playing some solid defense.

Nic Claxton: A

Claxton had a solid game on both end of the floor in this one as he made a considerable impact for the Nets. On offense, Claxton wasn’t super efficient scoring at the rim, but it made sense given that he had to shot against John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, or Walker Kessler, who are all trees in their own way. Claxton also did a great job of rebounding the basketball and was pretty effective at protecting the rim to cover for one of his teammates.

Ben Simmons: A+

Simmons played for the Nets for the first time since Nov. 6 and his return seemed to be the spark that Brooklyn has needed throughout this season. His impact on the floor on both ends of the floor showed just how much this Nets team has missed his passing, size, and defensive ability as this roster was built with him in mind. Simmons was on a minutes restriction, but for the time that he was on the floor, he had the Nets playing fast and creating turnovers as well.

Royce O'Neale: A

O’Neale has a solid outing in this one as he was efficient during his time on the floor, even though he struggled with his three-point shot a bit. However, O’Neale’s value in this game came from the other things that he did during his time on the floor. He did a great job of rebounding, passing the ball, and playing some tough defense as he tends to do using his physicality and quickness to make things tough for who he’s guarding.

Lonnie Walker IV: A

Walker had his bounceback game in this one as he finally found his shooting touch after having some rough games lately. He did most of his work from behind the three-point line, but he also had some nice forays to the hoop as a testament of how athletic he is when he gets a head of steam behind him. As a result, Walker played a lot more in this one than he has recently and he even showed of his passing chops as a show of what he can do aside from his scoring.

Dennis Smith Jr.: B+

Smith had one of his better games of the season as he was making plays on both ends of the floor. Smith didn’t have much impact from deep, but he was more than effective driving to the rim and made a lot happen through his scoring and passing that way as well. Smith had a huge impact for the Nets through his passing and his tenacious defense and just sheer energy on that end of the floor.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire