Player grades from Lakers’ preseason opener vs. Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets in the preseason opener but fell 123-97.

The game blew open in the fourth quarter when both teams played the non-rotational players, and the Nets outscored the Lakers 39-16 in the final 12 minutes.

Before that, the game had close encounters throughout as both teams exchanged runs. The Nets opened on an 11-0 run after Anthony Davis converted an and-1 play.

Then the Lakers cut into the lead to make it 25-19 after one, and the same balance would repeat until the fourth quarter.

Cam Thomas, the rookie guard for the Nets, led all scorers with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

Malik Monk led the Lakers with 15 points after impressive outings in the second and third quarters.

Here are the full player grades for L.A. (preseason rust plays a factor in these):

Kendrick Nunn: B-

Kendrick Nunn got the start at point guard in the absence of Russell Westbrook (rest) and finished with nine points, seven rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes.

He shot 4-of-10 overall and 1-of-4 from 3-point range, so improving that going forward will be key. He led the team in rebounding, which was a weakness all game, but couldn’t generate much by attacking the rim besides one highlight crossover.

Talen Horton-Tucker: C+

Talen Horton-Tucker’s willingness to attack the rim manifested, but the overall finishing wasn’t on display. He finished the game with 10 points but on 3-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-4 3-point shooting. He made 3-of-4 free-throw attempts, which is good to build on.

He also made some nice anticipation plays on defense with his 7-foot wingspan, so seeing him leverage his frame was a plus.

Kent Bazemore: C+

Kent Bazemore’s hustle on defense will always stand out, and it’s why he should be key in the rotation going forward.

He didn’t shoot well inside the arc (2-of-6 overall, 1-of-2 from deep), but the general playmaking and willingness to pass (three assists) stood out.

Anthony Davis: N/A

AD opens up the #NBAPreseason scoring! Lakers/Nets on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/dRRbjuzybc — NBA (@NBA) October 3, 2021

Anthony Davis logged just 11 minutes, all coming in the first quarter. That was by design, so Davis doesn’t get a full grade here due to the short time.

But in those minutes, he put up six points (2-of-6 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal.

DeAndre Jordan: B

DeAndre Jordan’s minutes alongside Davis weren’t the prettiest, but he ended up having a solid game performing well in his role.

He finished with seven points, four rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 17 minutes. He made 5-of-8 free-throw attempts, so, given his career-long issues from the stripe, that’s a good mark to see the veteran put up.

Wayne Ellington: C-

The Lakers brought Wayne Ellington to shoot the 3, but that wasn’t on display in this one.

Ellington played 22 minutes and shot 3-of-9 overall, including 2-of-7 from long range. Though the numbers aren’t acceptable, the flashes were there. He came fast off screens, showed off his quick release and proved he’s not afraid to let it fly.

Malik Monk: A

Monk’s impressive outing turned heads quickly, as the 23-year-old guard lit up the floor with his hot shooting. He dropped 15 points in 21 minutes (6-of-12 overall).

He made his mark as someone who should continue to get more minutes moving forward and has the top grade of any Laker from this game. That type of offense needs more time with the Lakers’ star trio.

Dwight Howard: C-

Dwight Howard came off the bench for Jordan, but he had a night to forget.

Despite putting up 11 points (5-of-6 free throws) and six rebounds in 13 minutes, he also racked up six personal fouls, including a flagrant, and had his night cut short.

Austin Reaves: C+

The undrafted rookie has the 14th roster spot on the team, and he got to play 20 minutes, mostly in the fourth quarter.

Reaves flashed motor and IQ on defense to generate turnovers, but the shooting is the primary concern holding him back. He shot 1-of-5 overall (1-of-4 from deep), but added three rebounds, two assists (one was a smart lead pass in transition) and a steal.

Chaundee Brown: C+

Following Reaves’ promotion, the Laker have one two-way spot open. Chaundee Brown stood out as a strong candidate. He’s currently on a training camp deal, but his 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including off-the-bounce and 3-point makes, raised eyebrows.

Joel Ayayi: D

Joel Ayayi, the only two-way player at the moment, played 14 minutes but didn’t make any notable plays. He registered an assist but missed both of his attempts. He had similar issues during the Summer League when he wouldn’t stand out.

Cam Oliver: D+

Cam Oliver, a training camp deal player, got minutes at center following Howard’s removal. Oliver finished with four points, two rebounds and a steal in 12 minutes, but he was outplayed by Brooklyn’s bigs.

Mac McClung: D

Mac McClung, another training camp player, played 10 minutes but finished with one point. He missed his three field goals and went 1-of-2 from the stripe. He added two assists, one steal and one block.

Rajon Rondo: N/A

Rajon Rondo played the second-lowest minutes of any Laker today (nine). He posted three rebounds and an assist but doesn’t get a full grade.

Trevelin Queen: C

Trevelin Queen, who recently came on board, played the last seven minutes of the game and put up five points (2-of-6 FG), three rebounds, one assist and one steal. He was one of the better Summer League players this year, and that was evident in limited minutes.

