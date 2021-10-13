Player grades from Lakers’ Game 5 preseason loss to Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers are still winless in the preseason.

Despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook available against the Golden State Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, L.A. is 0-5 with one game left.

James and company opened the first quarter with an eight-point lead as the Warriors struggled to buy a 3-point shot. However, Golden State’s shooters didn’t stay cold for long. Jordan Poole and others began finding their shots late in the second quarter.

James, Davis and Westbrook had some flashes to build on after this game, but it wasn’t enough to hold a lead for a win.

Here are the player grades for the Lakers:

Russell Westbrook: C-minus

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

He’s getting there. Westbrook played 28 minutes and finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 3-of-9 overall and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

He turned it over five times, but that’s the lowest number he’s had through three games. It was his first game with James and Davis, so he’ll get to delve into the film and see where things can improve.

Kent Bazemore: C-minus

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

After an A performance against the Phoenix Suns, which earned praise from head coach Frank Vogel, Bazemore didn’t have much of an impact in this game.

He had six points and three rebounds in 20 minutes while shooting 2-of-6 overall (1-of-3 3P); his four personal fouls also led the team.

LeBron James: C-plus

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

James was far more impactful in this game than his first time against the Warriors a few nights ago. The 36-year-old veteran put up 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes.

However, he turned it over six times and shot 7-of-16 overall. Those will have to improve.

Carmelo Anthony: C

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony got the starting nod at power forward, and besides two 3s in near succession, Anthony wasn’t as efficient as he was against the Suns.

The 37-year-old forward had 13 points, five rebounds and a block but shot 4-of-12 overall and 2-of-7 from deep.

Anthony Davis: B

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Davis dropped 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes, but it was rather a quiet way to put up those numbers.

Still, the Warriors didn’t have the size to contain him down low, especially when running 2-3 zone sets on defense. Nemanja Bjelica couldn’t handle Davis’ size by the rim.

Austin Reaves: B

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

If anyone is benefiting from all of the injuries to the backcourt, it’s undrafted rookie Austin Reaves. He played 27 minutes and finished with 10 points, three assists, two steals and a block while hitting 2-of-4 3-pointers.

The Lakers could have something in Reaves.

Chaundee Brown: C-plus

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Chaundee Brown just doesn’t stop running. His effort on both ends of the floor always stands out, and he finished with 11 points and two rebounds in 23 minutes; some of those minutes came in the opening period.

He shot 5-of-10 overall (1-of-2 3P) but was beat multiple times on the perimeter by shiftier guards. Unfortunately for Brown, Sekou Doumbouya received the final two-way spot, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens to him.

Rajon Rondo: B-plus

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Rajon Rondo took control of the game every time he stepped on the court. He finished with six points, nine rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes while making 2-of-3 3-pointers.

He had minutes at point guard and shooting guard, sometimes with Westbrook, so that versatility will definitely be handy.

Dwight Howard: C

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

It wasn’t Dwight Howard’s finest performance in the preseason, but he put up four points, six rebounds and a block in 13 minutes. He missed some sitters near the rim and didn’t leverage his size as much as he should’ve.

Trevelin Queen: C-plus

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Trevelin Queen played the entire fourth quarter, and, despite not scoring, he made his presence felt. He intercepted passes on defense and moved the ball smoothly on offense. But like Brown, his status is up in the air with the final two-way spot gone.

Joel Ayayi: N/A

Joel Ayayi played six minutes in the fourth quarter and logged two rebounds. He shot 0-of-2 overall, including a missed 3-pointer.

Cam Oliver: N/A

Cam Oliver also played six minutes in the final quarter and logged two points and a rebound. He went 1-of-2 overall, with the missed shot being a wing 3-pointer.

Mac McClung: N/A

Mac McClung entered with two minutes remaining. He missed his only attempt, so he didn’t have enough time to get a grade.

