Player grades: Joel Embiid returns, but Sixers come up short to Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers continued their road trip on Tuesday when they paid a visit to the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers were still a bit undermanned as they did not have Tyrese Maxey, Nic Batum, De’Anthony Melton, Marcus Morris Sr., and Robert Covington in this one, but Joel Embiid returned after a 2-game absence.

Dealing with a sore left knee, Embiid didn’t look great in his return to the floor as he finished with 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting, seven rebounds, and eight turnovers. He deserves a ton of credit for even giving it a go in this one as he was dealing with obvious pain all night. The Sixers gave a good fight to stay in the game, but the Warriors eventually pulled away for a 119-107 victory. Philadelphia fell to 0-4 on the trip with one more to go.

Tobias Harris had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Patrick Beverley added 12 points and five boards, and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 and six rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz added 19 points and Jaden Springer poured in 10 with five rebounds and four steals.

Here are the player grades following the loss:

