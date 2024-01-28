Player grades: Joel Embiid-less, undermanned Sixers fall to Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to Ball Arena on Saturday afternoon looking to find a way to knock off the defending champion Denver Nuggets. They would have to do so while being undermanned as they were missing Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, Robert Covington, and Mo Bamba against a healthy Nuggets squad.

Despite missing Embiid, the Sixers gave an admirable and serious effort. They fought hard and gave Denver everything it could handle, but the Nuggets walked away with a 111-105 victory. Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists while Jamal Murray had 23 and seven assists for Denver.

Philadelphia received big efforts up and down the roster as Paul Reed gave a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, Patrick Beverley added 17 points and 11 assists, Marcus Morris Sr. added 17 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 25 points and five rebounds.

Here are the player grades following the loss:

