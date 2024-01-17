Player grades: Joel Embiid leads Sixers over Nikola Jokic, Nuggets in a thriller

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers played host to the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night looking to make a statement. This matchup can be considered a measuring stick game when considering the opponent and where the Sixers want to go so there was a lot of intrigue heading into this one.

The game featured some incredible basketball on both sides. The teams combined for 156 points in the first half as the Sixers and the Nuggets tied at 78 at the half. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, the two headlining stars in this one, played some high-level basketball and the role players were fantastic all night long.

In the end, the Sixers walked away with a 126-121 victory. Embiid had 41 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds, Tyrese Maxey had 25 points, nine assists, and five rebounds, and Tobias Harris had 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 11 points, Patrick Beverley added eight, and Nic Batum had eight and two blocks.

Here are the player grades following the win:

