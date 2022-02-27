Player grades: Joel Embiid, James Harden lead Sixers past Knicks

MANHATTAN, N.Y.–The Philadelphia 76ers entered Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon with confidence considering they now possess a deadly two-man star tandem. As they got set to take on the struggling New York Knicks, they saw a new opportunity to grow the pairing on the floor.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 37 points and he shot 23-for-27 from the free-throw line with nine rebounds and four blocks and James Harden had 29 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists, and five steals to lead the Sixers to a 125-109 win over the Knicks. Philadelphia was able to continue to grow the duo as New York truly had no answer for them at all.

Tyrese Maxey added 21 points and six rebounds, Georges Niang had six off the bench, and Matisse Thybulle had eight and five rebounds. Tobias Harris struggled with 12 points on 3-for-9 shooting., but he did make some big plays in the fourth quarter.

Here are the player grades following the win in New York City:

Tyrese Maxey: A

An important part of Maxey’s game in this one was his ability to knock down catch and shoot 3-pointers. That will be a very valuable skill as time goes on playing next to Harden and his ability to get his teammates involved. He also rebounded the ball well which is something that the Sixers have struggled with all season. It is also helpful that he has continued to stay aggressive for this team on the offensive end which will endear him to Harden.

James Harden: A+

The chemistry between Harden and Embiid seems to be on point in the early going. There was a play in the halfcourt where Harden found Embiid off a roll for a slam and then he threw a behind-the-back pass to the big fella for another dunk in transition. His ability to score off the dribble in the halfcourt has to be refreshing to this team. They have been in serious need of a guy with Harden’s talents and that is something that will take this team to another level. They have been very smooth in the halfcourt in the first two games of the Harden era.

Matisse Thybulle: A-

The Sixers continue to try and get Thybulle to get out and run and use his athleticism on this team. He will have so many opportunities to do so with Harden next to him and the first quarter was a good example of what Philadelphia wants from him. He got out in transition and got himself a dunk off a Harden pass. He was a pest on the defensive end and he even led a break to get Maxey a layup. The only negative about his game in this one was that he missed his 3-point attempts.

Tobias Harris: D+

This was not a good start for Harris as he is still trying to find his role next to Harden. It was just a disastrous run for him as he had a tough time really converting any of the open looks he received and he then tried forcing the action with his dribble and he wasn’t able to convert there either. He was 0-for-3 from the floor and 0-for-2 from deep in the first half. He wasn’t much better after halftime, but he at least got to the free-throw line and contributed that way before finally getting something to fall in the fourth. He drilled a big triple to help the Sixers gain separation and he had a big bucket late to close it out.

Joel Embiid: A+

Along with his early chemistry with Harden, Embiid did what he does. He drew two fouls on Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson early and then he drew another one on poor Jericho Sims. New York’s big men had no idea what to do with both Embiid and Harden off screens as it shows off the potential that these two can have on the floor. In the 1-on-1 game, the number of times Embiid got both Robinson and Sims up in the air and drew a foul on them was pure poetry.

Georges Niang: B+

When the Sixers need a spark of toughness or anybody who can provide some energy, they call upon Niang. He struggled on the defensive end when he had to guard Julius Randle, but his 3-point shooting was important on the offensive end. He is one of the guys on this roster who doesn’t hesitate when he gets the ball so his presence is perfect next to Harden in some lineups.

Shake Milton: A-

Milton was able to get a couple of buckets in this one due to his willingness to get out and run. He had a put-back off a Harden miss and then Harden pitched it ahead to him for a layup that was called a goaltend. When playing next to Harden and Embiid, one has got to get out and run at every opportunity because that is where the offense will come from. He did miss the one 3-pointer he took, however, as he continues to struggle from deep. It was peculiar to not see him get any burn in the second half, however.

Paul Millsap: C

The veteran brings a mean streak to this team and some toughness that they really do need, but he seems a bit undersized to be the backup center to Embiid. He had his struggles on the defensive end against New York’s big men. He’s just too slow out there at the moment as he has lost a step. He did provide some offense, however, so that was helpful out on the floor.

Danny Green: C

It was not the best initial run for Green as he dribbled into a tough step-back triple that he missed and he picked up an early foul as well. In the second half, he had a tough finish at the rim off a drive to the cup, but he had a tough time stopping any dribble penetration on the defensive end.

Furkan Korkmaz: F

Korkmaz didn’t have much opportunity on the offensive end as he was not able to get the types of looks he normally gets and he had his usual struggles on the defensive end. He air-balled a triple in the first half and then he missed a triple in the second half. On top of that, the struggles on the defensive end were a big factor in this one.

