Player grades: Devin Booker erupts to lead Suns rally past Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home to host the team with the best record in the NBA in the form of the Phoenix Suns looking to build a bit of momentum. The Suns boast a boatload of talent with guys who have a ton of experience and the Sixers knew they would have their hands full while trying to get the job done at home.

The Suns were on the second night of a back-to-back near the end of a lengthy road trip and Philadelphia had to take advantage of that. They were able to use their energy and the fact that they were rested to be able to build a 14-point lead in the third quarter, but the Suns were able to rally behind the play of Devin Booker to earn a 114-109 victory for the Suns. Booker finished with 35 points and four rebounds to lead Phoenix.

Joel Embiid led the way with 34 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, Tobias Harris added 30 points and seven rebounds, Tyrese Maxey had 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists, and Matisse Thybulle added eight and two blocks. Georges Niang had eight off the bench and Andre Drummond had four points, five assists, and seven boards.

Here are the player grades following the tough loss at home:

Tyrese Maxey: C-

You want to talk about a tough matchup for a 21-year old, look no further than this one for Maxey. A second-year point guard against a 17-year veteran and future Hall of Famer in the form of Chris Paul. With no Simmons, Maxey had to defend Paul and he gave an honest effort, but chalk this one up as a learning experience for the young point guard on the defensive end. Offensively, Maxey was able to make an impact by getting into the paint and finishing some tough looks. He did also miss some relatively easy looks as well and he didn’t shoot particularly well either.

Seth Curry: F

This was a miserable night for Curry. There has to be something going on with him such as a lingering injury or something because he started 0-for-8 and 0-for-5 from deep on the night and he missed some easy looks. He even air-balled a triple in the first quarter and that just doesn’t happen for one of the game’s best shooters. He also struggled on defense as it was just an overall rough night for him.

Matisse Thybulle: B+

Thybulle had the unenviable task of having to defend Booker while also having to contribute on the offensive end in order to take some of the pressure off Embiid. The Suns did a solid job of switching Thybulle off of Booker in order to get him some good looks, but Thybulle stuck with him for the most part. Booker got his buckets when the Suns were able to successfully switch Thybulle off of him. He knocked down two triples in the opening quarter which is always a good sign.

Tobias Harris: A

The Sixers had a tough lineup out there at the end of the first quarter heading into the second, but when coach Doc Rivers inserted Harris back in the game, Philadelphia was able to get some rhythm on offense. He gave this team a huge boost on the offensive end as he took the brunt of the offensive responsibility and ran with it. Even when Embiid was on the floor, the two-man game between the two of them is growing in a big way and that is something the Sixers should be very happy about. He made some big shots in the fourth quarter to help Philadelphia on that end.

Joel Embiid: A-

The big fella had a tough matchup in DeAndre Ayton who can match up with him in terms of just size and strength. Embiid had a tough time getting any leverage against him in the post, but what he did do was he was able to drift outside and knock down a few jumpers to get himself into a rhythm that way. When the Suns went to JaVale McGee, Embiid then used his skill against him and he drove to the basket and found some easy points that way. There were a lot of intense moments in this game—almost like a playoff game—and Embiid rose to the occasion for the most part. He and Harris just needed a little bit of help from the others. He had a really bad turnover late with the Sixers trailing by three that killed their chances that he would probably like to have back.

Andre Drummond: B

The former 2-time All-Star gave the Sixers a boost in the second quarter as he had five rebounds and four assists in his initial run. His activity is such a huge help to this team off the bench when he is focused on the task at hand rather than trying to do more than what is asked of him. He had an up and down run in the second half as he had a classic “Andre Drummond experience” moments, but he was helpful all night long. This was a good game for him.

Georges Niang: A-

The Minivan also gave Philadelphia a bit of a boost on the offensive end as he knocked down a couple of triples and he had a nice drive inside. He did have one wild pass to Drummond that was too hot to handle, but other than that, Niang was a big help in his minutes.

Danny Green: C

The veteran knocked down a triple in the first half as he filled his role for this team. He did struggle a bit handling the ball as he had a couple of turnovers, but he was helpful with his shooting and he was able to be a presence on the defensive end. He did miss a couple of open looks from deep in the second half, however.

Furkan Korkmaz: C-

Korkmaz means well, but there are some plays he continues to make that are confusing. He drove in for a layup and got rejected by McGee when he had an angle for a dunk and, at this point, he should know that he has to go up for a slam rather than trying to lay it up. He also, per usual, had his struggles on the defensive end as well against Paul.

