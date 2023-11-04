Player grades: Controversial ending causes Thunder to lose to Warriors, 141-139

OKLAHOMA CITY — After a lengthy review, the officials announced the unfortunate news to the OKC faithful that an offensive basket interference call was overturned.

The packed Paycom Center quickly rained down boos as this meant the Golden State Warriors were rewarded with the game-winning basket. The SGA-less Oklahoma City Thunder lost their in-season tournament game, 141-139.

The controversial final play spoiled in an otherwise excellent night by the Thunder as they were without their best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was ruled out with knee soreness.

So what exactly happened on the final play?

A Steph Curry floater was initially waved off as it looked like Draymond Green interfered with the basket. The call would’ve likely sent the high-scoring game into overtime.

Instead, the referees went over the monitor and had an extended review that eventually went against OKC’s favor. The offensive goaltend was overturned as the referees explained Josh Giddey touched the net before Green touched the basket.

Oddly enough, the points were initially awarded to Green instead of Curry before that was correct. After the game, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said the referees explained to him that while Green did touch the rim, but not enough to impact the play.

So yeah, that’s a lot to digest. Several different interpretations of the offensive goaltend rule have already been posted all over on social media, so it’s nearly impossible to make sense of that final possession.

Regardless of the reasoning, the Thunder showed out in a playoff-esque environment against one of the greatest teams in league history. It was back-and-forth contest that saw 15 lead changes and 15 ties. Neither team led by more than nine points.

OKC’s offense had its best showing of the season. It finished with 139 points on 50-of-83 (60.2%) shooting and 15-of-29 (51.7%) from 3. Playing with pace, the Thunder dished out 26 assists and flexed its offensive firepower.

Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort made up for Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence. The duo combined for 53 points. Holmgren had 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Dort had 29 points and 6-of-6 shooting from 3.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were led by Curry, who had 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Klay Thompson scored 18 points in the win. Off the bench, Jonathan Kuminga scored 19 points and ex-Thunder Dario Saric had 20 points.

Golden State went 18-of-40 (45%) from 3 and dished out 36 assists.

Let’s look at Thunder player grades.

Chet Holmgren: A-

Friday provided the first test to show how Holmgren would respond in a consequential environment and it’s fair to say he passed with flying colors.

In 32 minutes, Holmgren finished with 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists. He also went 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

If these are the types of gusty games Holmgren will have under pressure, then the Thunder have hit a home run with the 2022 No. 2 pick.

Lu Dort: A+

Without Gilgeous-Alexander, it turned into the Lu Dort showed on offense.

In 30 minutes, Dort had a season-high 29 points on 9-of-12 shooting and went 6-of-6 from 3. He also went 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.

During the third quarter, Dort and Curry duked it out as they exchanged buckets — the former had 16 points while the latter had 12 points.

Earning the start with Gilgeous-Alexander out, Wallace fit right in with the Thunder’s starters and played a pivotal role in their well-oiled offense.

In 36 minutes, Wallace had 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The 19-year-old rookie continues to excel in the roles asked of him.

Off the bench, Joe scored 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting. This included 3-of-5 from 3 and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

In the fourth quarter, the sharpshooting guard scored seven points in OKC’s comeback attempt. Overall, it was solid bench production that was needed with Gilgeous-Alexander out.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire