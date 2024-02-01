Player grades: Cam Thomas drops 25 as Nets flop in Kevin Durant’s return 136-120

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets welcomed Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns to Barclays Center on Wednesday and lost 136-120.

For the Nets, Cam Thomas had 25 points and four assists while Mikal Bridges had 21 points and three rebounds. Cam Johnson had 18 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points.

For the Suns, Kevin Durant had 33 points and eight assists while Jusuf Nurkic had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Booker had 22 points and Eric Gordon had 17 points.

In the first half, both teams played each other to a standstill essentially as neither team could stop the other from scoring at will. Without Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Day’Ron Sharpe for this game, Brooklyn had quite the issue matching up against Durant (16 points) and Jusuf Nurkic (17 points).

In the second half, this game got out of hand in the third quarter as the Suns put on quite the run by winning the period 42-26 thanks to the dominance of Durant and Nurkic. The Nets were able to play the Suns evenly in the fourth quarter, but when you’re down almost 20 points, you have to create some edges and Brooklyn wasn’t able to make a dent in the huge deficit.

Here are your Nets player grades following Wednesday’s loss:

Spencer Dinwiddie: B-

Dinwiddie had a solid game in this one as he was able to take advantage of how deep Jusuf Nurkic was playing in his drop coverage, giving Dinwiddie open threes or space to get going downhill. He did a good job of taking what the defense gave him, but you could argue that he could’ve been more aggressive. Dinwiddie did a solid job of passing the ball (outside of throwing lobs) and despite having some tough defensive assignments, he gave effort on defense.

Cam Thomas: A-

Thomas did a good job of scoring in this one as with the way that the Suns were playing drop coverage on pick-and-rolls, he was able to get the same looks that Spencer Dinwiddie did. Thomas was only so aggressive given how spread out the shots were for Brooklyn’s offense, but he was pretty efficient with his looks. Thomas also did a great job of passing the ball as he is continuing to show some real growth in that department.

Mikal Bridges: B

Bridges had a solid offensive game in this contest as he did most of his damage from behind the three-point line given the issues that he was having with his mid-range shots and finishing at the rim. Bridges did a good job of getting to his sweet spots on the floor, but for some reason, he just didn’t have the shooting touch that he has shown recently. He also played some solid defense in this one as he was constantly getting his hands in the passing lanes trying to make routine passes hard for the Suns.

Cam Johnson: B+

Johnson had a solid game in this one as he was effective from all over the court. After a lull in the middle of the season, Johnson has seemed to get his offensive game together to the point that he is one of the most consistent scorers in the Nets lineup recently. Johnson did a little bit of everything in this one as he showed his versatility to do multiple things on both sides of the court.

Claxton played well against the Suns as he did a good job of scoring at the rim whether he had Jusuf Nurkic on him or not. Claxton had some more opportunities to score, but he wasn’t able to get nicely-thrown lobs that resulted in some wasted possessions for the Nets’ offense in those situations. He did a good job rebounding the basketball and he had some impressive dishes to his teammates. Claxton did not have the usual impact that he has had defending the rim this season, but Brooklyn’s switching scheme usually took him out of position to deter shots.

Royce O'Neale: D

O’Neale did not have a good game in this one, but he also did not play a lot. Part of the reason for that is because of the awkward lineups that the Nets had to put out on the floor to compete with the Suns’ sheer size of Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic. O’Neale had to be one of the many players that had to try to guard Nurkic to no avail and given that he wasn’t getting any open looks from three-point land, he did not have much of a role in this contest.

Lonnie Walker IV: A

Walker had a rough offensive game as he couldn’t find his shooting touch in this one despite getting some good looks. He has been mostly reliable off the bench for the Nets this season and given his shot profile, he is bound to have some off-shooting nights like he did in this one. Walker did do a great job of passing the ball so that was his way of providing some offensive value in this one and he showed some defensive chops in this one as well.

Dennis Smith Jr.: C

Smith had an okay game in this one as he wasn’t as impactful in this one as he has been plenty of times this season. He did a good job of driving to the rim in his limited opportunities, but other than that, he did not do much else in this contest. Smith will have plenty of better games moving forward, but he wasn’t able to help much in this one.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire