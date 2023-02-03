Player grades: Ayo Dosunmu’s season-high leads Bulls past Hornets

On Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls got a double-digit victory against the Charlotte Hornets, 114-98.

In the first-half, the two teams traded baskets back-and-forth as the Bulls held a four-point halftime lead.

To start the second-half, the Bulls blitzed the Hornets, outscoring them 32-21 in the third quarter to extend their lead to double-digits, helping them clinch the victory.

Ayo Dosunmu led the way for Chicago as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine had off games, scoring a season-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field.

Coby White scored 20 points off the bench while Nikola Vucevic finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Check out the player grades from Chicago’s win below.

List

Proposed blockbuster trade sends LaVine to Lakers for Westbrook, picks

DeMar DeRozan: B

On the night that DeMar DeRozan was named an All-Star for the second-straight season, Deebo struggled scoring the ball, finishing with just 15 points, four rebounds, and a game-high seven assists on 4-of-12 shooting.

Zach LaVine: C

Zach LaVine scored only 10 points in Thursday’s win while getting up just eight shots from the floor, along with four rebounds and three assists.

Nikola Vucevic: B+

Vooch dominated the paint in Thursday night’s win, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu: A

Ayo Dosunmu led the way for Chicago, scoring a season-high 22 points on an almost perfect 9-of-10 shooting from the floor in over 35 minutes of action.

Coby White: A

Coby White exploded off the bench, scoring 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Andre Drummond: A

Andre Drummond finally got back on the floor after a string of DNP-CD’s and finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in just 15 minutes of action.

Stay tuned to Bulls Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire