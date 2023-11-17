Player grades: 3-point shooting helps Thunder blow out Warriors, 128-109

Casually walking to the corner, Isaiah Joe found just enough space to let off a quick 3-pointer. The sharpshooter’s seventh make of the night pushed OKC’s lead to 21 points with a little under six minutes left.

It included a bit of drama, but the Oklahoma City Thunder ultimately relished in a 128-109 win over the Golden State Warriors.

“I thought we had great focus to start the game,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said about the win. “I talked about that before the game from our last road trip. I thought we came out and really executed on both ends of the floor and threw the first punch.”

The Thunder got off to a hot start as they quickly built a 39-24 lead over the Warriors following the first quarter. Golden State managed to cut its deficit as it entered halftime trailing by just seven points. It carried that momentum in the second half as it got close to one point.

After that though, the Thunder finished the third quarter on a 15-5 run that bled over into the early minutes of the fourth quarter. OKC quickly rebuilt its lead to 20 points and made the final four minutes laissez-faire after flirting with disaster for most of the middle quarters.

“I just thought we were at 80% effort and I thought we kicked it into gear there,” Daigneault said on the Warriors’ comeback attempt. “That group at the end of the third (quarter) to start the fourth really ignited us.”

A barrage of 3-pointers helped the Thunder dominate the Warriors. OKC shot an eye-popping 19-of-32 (59.4%) from 3 — a season-high in makes. Joe led the way with a season-high seven 3-pointers. Four other Thunder players made multiple 3-pointers in this win.

Overall, the Thunder continue to be a well-oiled machine on offense. OKC dished out 31 assists on its 44 made baskets. It also went 21-of-23 (91.3%) from the free-throw line. Six players scored double-digit points and the Thunder had 51 bench points.

The same couldn’t be said for the Warriors without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green — the former was out with knee soreness while the latter was out due to a five-game suspension.

Golden State shot 41% from the field and went and icy 14-of-41 (34.1%) from outside. The Warriors were led by Chris Paul, who had the spot start and finished with 15 points and eight assists. Jonathan Kuminga — another spot starter — also contributed with a team-high 21 points. Off the bench, Kevon Looney secured 13 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a no-show type of night for Klay Thompson — who notoriously is an OKC killer. He was limited to five points on 1-of-10 shooting including going 1-of-6 from 3.

Overall, this was an impressive road win for the Thunder — even if the Warriors were shorthanded. It was one of OKC’s better offensive showings and did an excellent job at staying resilient and overcoming their Warriors boogeyman.

The fact the Thunder dominated like this with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being limited to 24 points on 21 shots shows off the depth this team possesses.

“We did a great job at playing together and playing for each other,” Chet Holmgren said. “Shoutout to our team we made some really big shots… Overall, a great team effort.”

Let’s look at Thunder player grades.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: C-plus

It was a quiet night for Gilgeous-Alexander — at least by his standards.

In 29 minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points on 6-of-21 shooting, seven assists and three steals. He shot 3-of-7 from 3 and went a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line.

A big reason why Gilgeous-Alexander couldn’t go off like he usually does is the foul trouble he dealt with. He collected four fouls, which limited his time on the court. Despite that, he was a plus-12 in the win.

Due to the others showing out, the Thunder didn’t need to rely on Gilgeous-Alexander as they usually do to maintain their lead — in fact, there were lengthy instances in the second and fourth quarters where OKC actually extended its lead with him on the bench.

SGA getting the Thunder started in The Bay⚡️#ThunderUp | @okcthunder | 📺: BSOK pic.twitter.com/b6URNk3fKH — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) November 17, 2023

We don't know what is better: the pass or the dunk 🔥#ThunderUp | @okcthunder | 📺: BSOK pic.twitter.com/5xn7ASLvOc — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) November 17, 2023

This ball movement 👌 pic.twitter.com/xzeBhlm7NQ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 17, 2023

Isaiah Joe: A-plus

With Curry and Thompson in the arena, Joe was the best marksman from deep tonight.

In 25 minutes off the bench, Joe scored a season-high 21 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting from 3. The seven consecutive made 3-pointers by Joe ties a Thunder record for most makes without a miss in a game.

This included a six-minute stretch in the fourth quarter where Joe hit three 3-pointers to help put this game to bed. The 24-year-old certainly felt himself as his final 3-pointer was reminiscent of Anthony Morrow as he caught it and quickly shot the ball without lowering it below his chest.

KRich locates Zai 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JfRgVdVKwm — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 17, 2023

Isaiah Joe is on 🔥 3/3 from behind the arc! #ThunderUp | @okcthunder | 📺: BSOK pic.twitter.com/bZQxUtTsRY — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) November 17, 2023

Piping hot cup of Joe! 😳@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/nkzO6MJFSd — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 17, 2023

The Thunder’s massive night from the bench can be hugely attributed to Wallace’s night.

The steady 20-year-old rookie continues to provide quality minutes off the bench as a defensive wing who can space the floor.

In 26 minutes, Wallace had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and four assists. He shot 2-of-2 from 2 and was a game-high plus-22.

On the other side of the floor, Wallace helped limit Thompson to five points and Andrew Wiggins to 12 points on 13 shots. An incredible feat as they were both Golden State’s best available scorers.

Cason finding the open man 👀 pic.twitter.com/1LVGv8gM8X — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 17, 2023

Chet Holmgren: B

In 27 minutes, Holmgren finished with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, 10 rebounds and two blocks. He shot 0-of-2 from 3 and went 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

It was a quiet — but productive — night for Holmgren as he continued to play within the floor of the offense. The only real critique for him is not taking advantage of a few post possessions where shorter defenders like Chris Paul matched up against the seven-footer.

To his credit though, when he did do it, it resulted in his prettiest bucket of the night with a turnaround fadeaway jumper.

“Whatever is needed at any game; whatever coach asks me to execute, that’s what I’m gonna go out and try to do,” Holmgren said on spending more time in the perimeter on defense.

SGA to Chet 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QqOOpNFpJW — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 17, 2023

Chet spin on the fadeaway 🌪 pic.twitter.com/RWbB7yXAF9 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 17, 2023

Chet meets it 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vg5Y2OmIUs — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 17, 2023

Josh Giddey: B

Seldom is there a fifth player grade, but Giddey’s performance warranted it.

In 26 minutes, Giddey had 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, six rebounds and two steals. He shot a season-high 3-of-3 from 3 to join the parade.

The playmaking wasn’t there, but the 21-year-old contributed in other ways with his best outside shooting night of the season thus far.

Giddey finishes with a float pic.twitter.com/hcwp39kMNa — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 17, 2023

