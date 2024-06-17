Player excited by Chelsea move but Blues may still look elsewhere this window

A Chelsea target is reportedly excited to join the club. However, The Blues may actually still look elsewhere this window and not even sign said player.

This is a potential move where it looks like there has been some real premature reporting done on it so far, and it might not even happen at all.

Chelsea are after a new striker in this summer’s transfer window, and they have been linked with a bunch of possible names.

One of those names is Jhon Duran of Aston Villa, with The Blues continuing to be linked with them.Some reports suggested that a deal was agreed between Chelsea and Villa last week for Duran, but that clearly is not the case, at least not yet.

The Evening Standard now have their version of events out and what they are hearing.

Chelsea not yet decided on which striker to get

Duran keen on Chelsea move

The report claims Duran is excited by the challenge of proving himself at Chelsea should the Blues progress their interest in the Aston Villa striker. But Chelsea have not yet decided if they are going to pursue a deal to sign the Colombian international or not.

Chelsea are confident of agreeing a deal with Villa for the 20-year-old, if they settle on Duran as their striker signing for the summer. Duran himself is happy at Villa but would be keen on a Chelsea move if it came around.

So basically, nothing is close at all yet by the sounds of this. Fabrizio Romano also reported something similar earlier today on Duran. So you know that nothing is agreed or close yet, and it may not even happen at all at this point and Chelsea could turn their attentions to other striker options this summer to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson up top.