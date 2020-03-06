This player was dubbed the Bears' perfect fit for the 2020 NFL draft

The 2020 NFL draft landscape has undergone its expected shakeup after the NFL Combine, and a new set of prospects are beginning to find their way onto the Chicago Bears radar as potential fits in the second round.

According to Pro Football Focus, one prospect stands out as a 'perfect fit' for the Bears after his strong showing in Indianapolis: Ohio state interior offensive lineman, Jonah Jackson.

Jackson makes sense as one of those picks to fill in at right guard, which was a spot manned by Rashaad Coward and his 51.7 overall grade last season. The offensive line as a whole was one of the bigger disappointments of the Bears' season, as they ended the year ranked 25th in PFF's final offensive line rankings. Adding Jackson in the second round would be a step in the right direction for that unit.

Jackson played just one season at Ohio State as a graduate transfer from Rutgers and took advantage of his time as a Buckeye. He started 14 games last season and was a First Team All-Big Ten performer. Jackson's strengths are in pass protection, where he's regarded as one of the better interior linemen at setting and maintaining a clean pocket. But his struggles in the run game make this fit somewhat questionable considering the Bears have to find linemen who can do a better job opening running lanes for David Montgomery in 2020.

The bigger point here is this: Don't assume the Bears are going to address tight end or quarterback in the second round. They have to get stronger up-front, and whether it's Jackson or another guard/center prospect, it would be a logical and smart move by GM Ryan Pace to invest at least one of his two second-round picks at the position.

