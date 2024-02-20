Player development is the clear theme for Lincoln Riley and USC’s defense in 2024

USC did not have good teachers on its defensive coaching staff in 2023. Alex Grinch, Donte Williams, Roy Manning, Brian Odom — basically everyone other than Shaun Nua — did not come particularly close to maximizing the talent of various players and position groups on the Trojans’ roster. Nua was good. He developed Bear Alexander into a strong, high-quality defensive lineman whose play and overall influence were consistent through the season. It was hard to find another USC player who reached the standard Bear Alexander set. Accordingly, Lincoln Riley retained Nua and also retained Taylor Mays as an analyst, but he cut loose the other members of his defensive staff. It’s a move everyone saw as necessary.

What’s the new theme for the new defensive staff? You’ll find the answer soon enough when you look at some of the comments below from USC’s coaches:

DEVELOPERS

Head coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged that USC "wanted to push away" from relying on the transfer portal as heavily as they have in the last two years. He pointed to the new defensive staff as a reflection of a change in strategy, "In the long run, we wanted developers." — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) February 15, 2024

IMRPOVED TEACHING

#USC HC Lincoln Riley said there's way more to consider than just schematic fit when hiring assistants. He said focusing on development and teaching of the players was critical. He thinks that can be this team's advantage. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) February 15, 2024

EXPERTISE

Riley talked about this coaching staff being as good as any in football, not just college football. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) February 15, 2024

ENERGY

D'Anton Lynn was asked to describe his scheme: "Obnoxious communication, shocking effort and we want to attack." — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) February 15, 2024

FUNDAMENTALS

D'Anton Lynn says he'd rather go too slow than too fast when installing his defense. He wants to build that foundation and those fundamentals. #USC — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) February 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire