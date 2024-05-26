Which player is the Commanders’ best-kept secret?

The first two seasons of his NFL career were disappointing for Washington offensive lineman Sam Cosmi. Drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, Cosmi immediately became the starting right tackle. He experienced some initial success as a rookie but dealt with injuries.

In his second season in 2022, Cosmi battled consistency issues, particularly as a pass blocker.

Last offseason, Washington’s former coaching staff permanently moved Cosmi to guard, and his career took off. The 25-year-old Cosmi started every game at right guard last season and wasn’t just the Commanders best offensive lineman; he was their best offensive player.

According to Pro Football Focus, from Week 13 until the end of the season, Cosmi was the NFL’s highest-graded guard. Overall, Cosmi finished with a grade of 80.6 from PFF, which was No. 5 among all NFL guards. All four guards ahead of him played fewer snaps in 2023.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report recently named the best-kept secret on all 32 NFL teams. To make his list, the player cannot have been named to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro or be a former first-round pick. Cosmi was his choice for the Commanders.

The Commanders had the second-most sacks allowed (65) in the NFL last season, so it’s understandable why their offensive linemen don’t get much love in the media and when it comes to Pro Bowl voting.

However, Cosmi isn’t the problem, as he only gave up one sack in 2023, per PFF. He also earned a good grade as a run-blocker (74.0) and started all 17 games.

Cosmi will not be a secret anymore after the 2024 season. He’s scheduled to be a free agent after the 2023 season, so it would not be a surprise if he’s the first current Washington player to receive a long-term contract extension under new general manager Adam Peters.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire