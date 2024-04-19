Which player would be the best value pick at No. 13 for Raiders?

One of the toughest parts about the NFL Draft is weighing need versus value. Over the last several years, we’ve seen the Raiders put an emphasis on need instead of value. And unfortunately, they don’t have a lot to show for it.

But with new GM Tom Telesco, the Raiders could be changing their approach to drafting. Instead of reaching for need, they might just sit back and take the best players that are available. So what player(s) could represent the biggest value for the Raiders in Round 1?

In a recent article by Matt Miller of ESPN, he wrote that Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga would be the best value pick that the Raiders could make at No. 13. Here is his reasoning behind that statement:

We agree on the position but not the player. Fuaga is No. 12 on my board, and I think he is the best right tackle in the 2024 class, even above Latham. He’s an elite run-blocker and has serious power.

Fuaga is widely viewed as the best right tackle in this class and he has the flexibility to play guard, if needed. Luckily for the Raiders, they have a need at right tackle, so this would accomplish both goals of addressing a position of weakness and getting value in the draft.

Fuaga is likely to be on the short list of names that the Raiders consider in Round 1 next Thursday night.

