Player awards for Jets at the quarter-pole of the season

The NFL season is already four weeks old, so one-quarter of the season is already in the books. So now feels like a good time to dish out some early-season awards at this stage of the season. We’ll dish out awards for MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Quarter, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Quarter. Let’s dive in, shall we? Be sure to share your winners as well.

Most Valuable Player - Quinnen Williams

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This was a tough call because Alijah Vera-Tucker also deserves recognition for this award for his play at both guard and tackle. But we’ll give the slight edge to Quinnen Williams for being an absolute monster up front through the first four weeks of the season.

Williams leads the Jets at the quarter-pole with 2.5 sacks, is second on the team with six quarterback hurries and is tied for the team lead with two tackles for a loss. Williams has at least a half-sack in three straight games.

Williams has the highest PFF grade among players that play meaningful snaps (Brandin Echols has a higher grade but has only played nine defensive snaps). He’s also ranked 7th among qualifying defensive linemen out of 124.

This Jets defense wouldn’t be what it is without the leadership of Williams.

Offensive Player of the First Quarter - Alijah Vera-Tucker

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

You can make an argument for either Corey Davis or Garrett Wilson for this award with how effective both have been so far, especially Davis coming up big in the fourth quarter against the Steelers.

But we have to show some love to the big, versatile offensive lineman here in Vera-Tucker. He is, by far, the best offensive lineman thus far and he’s already done so at two positions in just four games this season. He’s become a near-elite guard and then shifted over to left tackle against the Steelers and was just as good there, as well.

With all the injuries along the offensive line, Vera-Tucker truly has been the glue to not only the offensive line, but the entire offense as well. You can make an argument he is the team MVP thus far. That makes him an easy call for OPOY at this point of the season.

Defensive Player of the First Quarter - D.J. Reed

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

We already talked about Quinnen Williams on defense, so let’s get someone else involved in the mix. Let’s go to the secondary and talk about a free-agent signing from this year that has absolutely paid off so far, cornerback D.J. Reed.

The Jets entered the offseason with major questions at the cornerback position, hence why they went out and spent good money on Reed and used the No. 4 pick in the draft on Sauce Gardner.

o far, Reed has made a huge impact on the defense and given the Jets the ability to handle opposing wide receivers with confidence. Reed’s 78.9 coverage grade on PFF is the highest among the main players in the secondary and is a top-25 cornerback overall and a near-top-ten corner among players that have played at least 50% of their team’s snaps.

Reed (and Gardner, too) have given the Jets talent at the position that they haven’t seen in some time.

Offensive Rookie of the First Quarter - Garrett Wilson

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Breece Hall has been coming along nicely and will soon be in the mix for this award, but how can you not give it to Garrett Wilson at this point?

Wilson has helped a layer to the offense not seen in some time for the Jets. After a quiet opener against the Ravens, Wilson broke out against the Browns with 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson is currently second on the team with 255 yards, just six yards behind Corey Davis’ 261 and the two are tied for the lead with two touchdowns apiece. Once the offense starts to click, the Wilson-to-Wilson connection is going to be quite fun to watch.

Defensive Rookie of the First Quarter - Sauce Gardner

So far, the Jets’ first first-round pick of 2021 has worked out quite well. Their third first-round pick hasn’t been too bad himself.

Gardner has shown why he was such a coveted prospect in this recent draft cycle, not being afraid to tangle up with an opponent’s best weapon. Just look at how he battled with Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Gardner leads the Jets with five passes defended and only four players across the entire league have more (Trevon Diggs – 9, Jordan Poyer/Rayshawn Jenkins/Devin Lloyd – 6).

Between him and D.J. Reed, the Jets are set for a while at the cornerback position.

Jermaine Johnson should also be recognized for his solid start as well with 1.5 sacks, which is tied with Carl Lawson for second on the team through four weeks.

