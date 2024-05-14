Player awards dinner scrapped

[Getty Images]

Manchester United have scrapped plans to host a player of the year award next week.

The awards had been planned for 20 May.

However, manager Erik ten Hag and the rest of the football leadership at Old Trafford do not want any distractions ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City on 25 May.

Club sources say winners will be selected for the men's and women's team and the academy as normal but there will be no dinner, which the club has said in the past raises "vital funds" for United's Foundation.

While at first-team level, it has been a difficult season for United, on Sunday their women's team won the FA Cup for the first time.

United's academy side finished top of Premier League North, winning 20 out of its 24 matches. They play Chelsea for the national title on Tuesday.