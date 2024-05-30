Player alumnus Carson Proffit takes over as Concord head golf coach

May 30—ATHENS — Concord University Co-Athletic Directors Luke Duffy and Tesla Southcott have announced former CU men's golf standout and 2023 alum Carson Proffitt as the next head coach for the men's and women's golf teams.

Proffitt takes over the men's golf team for Trent Howard who left earlier in the month for a position at Fairmont State. Meanwhile, Madison Heller is stepping away from the women's golf program, but will remain as the assistant women's basketball coach at Concord.

Proffitt, a native of nearby Camp Creek and a graduate of PikeView High School, played on the links for the Mountain Lions from 2019 until graduating from Concord with a degree in December 2023.

He was on Concord's 2019 Mountain East Conference Championship team—the ninth championship in program history. In the spring of 2020, Proffitt was selected to the All-MEC First Team. He earned All-MEC Honorable Mention in 2021, despite a shortened season.

Over his five-year career, Proffitt had a career average of 77.2 with his best season coming in the fall of 2023 when he scored 73.7 per 18 holes. Five of the 11 rounds last fall were 72 or better for Proffitt.