New player added to Bucs injury report ahead of Week 12 matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some last-second adjustments to their injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The team announced Saturday that defensive lineman Mike Greene has been downgraded from questionable to out due to an illness. There was also a new name added to the injury report — running back Rachaad White has been added with a knee injury and is now questionable to play Sunday.

Greene’s absence is a depth hit on the defensive line rotation, but White’s absence would be far more pressing. If he isn’t able to go, his ability as a pass catcher and workhorse back would be missing from the offense. If recent trends are an indication, RBs Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker could get more playing time. That being said, he’s questionable, not doubtful, so there’s still a decent chance he plays on Sunday.

