'Played as if they were on holiday'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Saturday's goalless draw between Brentford and Fulham.

Here are some of your answers:

Chuck: This was no blood-and-guts local derby - more like a couple of neighbours at ease in each other's company at a local spring fete. The positive is the improving form of [Mikkel] Damsgaard and [Nathan] Collins - that and Going Underground by the Jam blaring out at half-time.

John: Both teams were playing as if they were on holiday. There was poor passing and a lack of passion.

Tim: Another strong showing by Damsgaard. Why he got subbed off beats me. It was a wasted opportunity to show the fans some decent football. Keeping [Ivan] Toney on the pitch when he was clearly frustrated and yelling at his teammate was pointless, and [Kevin] Schade was left on the bench for too long again.

Pete: The Bees seem to be drifting a bit. Ethan Pinnock was immense and Keane Lewis-Potter showed moments of promise, but elsewhere there was little to excite. Ivan Toney seems to have given up on a Euros spot and Bryan Mbeumo was peripheral. I suspect these two will be off soon. It's time for the new wave of young talent to be given a chance.

Uzzi: We were really flat, considering it was a derby against our most fierce Premier League rivals. We were defensively solid and Collins and Pinnock didn't give [Rodrigo] Muniz a sniff. That said, we really flattered to deceive going forward. Lewis-Potter looked sharp, but he was subbed off for whatever reason. Toney's movement was akin to what you see in Madame Tussauds. All in all, a fair result.