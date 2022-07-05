How it played out with the Hawkeyes: Top 25 all-time Iowa football recruits per 247Sports

Iowa landed a huge recruiting win by earning a commitment from five-star, in-state offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor out of Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines.

The Hawkeyes held off Alabama in Proctor’s final two and also won out over schools such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

According to ESPN, Proctor is the nation’s No. 6 player in the 2023 class and the No. 2 offensive tackle. Rivals also ranks Proctor as five-star commit, the nation’s No. 14 player overall, and the top offensive tackle.

Meanwhile, On3 and 247Sports both list Proctor as a four-star commit. According to 247Sports, Proctor is the nation’s No. 7 player overall and the top offensive tackle. On3 ranks Proctor as the No. 31 player nationally and the No. 4 offensive tackle. However, he is rated as a five-star commit in both the 247Sports composite rankings and the On3 consensus rankings.

In the process, the 6-foot-7, 330 pound tackle becomes Iowa’s highest all-time commit in the 247Sports composite rankings. The commitment from Proctor also continues a recent uptick in the Hawkeyes’ recruiting over the past several classes.

A look at Iowa’s top 25 all-time commits according to the 247Sports composite rankings illustrates that point. Four of the Hawkeyes’ top 25 commits since the year 2000 are from either the 2022, 2023 or 2024 classes.

In addition to Proctor, who joins him on Iowa’s top 25 all-time commits list per the 247Sports composite rankings since the year 2000? Let’s take a look below.

Greg Garmon, RB - McDowell (Erie, Pa.)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting class: 2012

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 180 player nationally / No. 15 ATH

How it played out at Iowa:

Greg Garmon was only in Iowa City for one season, rushing 38 times for 122 yards and pulling in eight grabs for 57 yards. The four-star recruit opted to transfer after his lone season and wound up at Butte College, a JUCO in California. He didn’t play there and his story took a sad turn when he was arrested for attempted robbery in the summer of 2014.

Story continues

Jordan Walsh, OG - Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting class: 2011

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 141 player nationally / No. 5 offensive guard

How it played out at Iowa:

Jordan Walsh broke into the Hawkeyes’ starting lineup as a sophomore in 2013, starting all 13 games at right guard. The four-year letterman started 37 of the 46 games in which he played over the course of his Iowa career. Walsh earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition as a senior by the Big Ten’s coaches, the Associated Press and Phil Steele.

He was also named a third-team All-America honors by Athlon Sports. Now, he’s entering his second year as a graduate assistant coach for Iowa where he assists with the Hawkeyes’ offense.

Rodney Coe, RB - Edwardsville (Edwardsville, Ill.)

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting class: 2011

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 138 player nationally / No. 10 running back

How it played out at Iowa:

Very simply, it didn’t. After committing to the Hawkeyes, Rodney Coe ended up going to Iowa Western Community College where he was converted into a defensive lineman. After several years there, he committed to Iowa State where he started the last four games of the 2013 season and registered 36 tackles and five for loss.

He was dismissed from the Cyclones in the spring of 2014 for a violation of team rules, sat out a year and ended his college career at Akron. After that, he found a home as an undrafted free agent with five different NFL teams over the course of the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

David Davidkov, OT - New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Recruiting class: 2021

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 152 player nationally / No. 17 offensive tackle

How it played out at Iowa:

David Davidkov’s career is still getting going with the Hawkeyes. He sat out and redshirted last season as he dealt with injuries. The redshirt freshman is currently listed as the backup left tackle behind Mason Richman. The 6-foot-6, 286 pound offensive tackle could play a part in Iowa’s 2022 season or the very near future.

Mike Jones, OT - Richards High School (Oak Lawn, Ill.)

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Recruiting class: 2003

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 103 player nationally / No. 7 offensive tackle

How it played out at Iowa:

Mike Jones started 43 games for the Hawkeyes and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in the 2006 season. He signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2007.

Rafael Eubanks, OG - Cretin-Derham Hall (Saint Paul, Minn.)

Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images

Recruiting class: 2005

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 103 player nationally / No. 4 offensive guard

How it played out at Iowa:

Rafael Eubanks began his Iowa career at center before some work at both left and right guard. In his final season, he returned to center where he started all 13 games and earned second-team All-Big Ten status by the league’s coaches and Phil Steele.

Christian Ballard, DE - Lawrence Free State (Lawrence, Kan.)

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting class: 2007

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 106 player nationally / No. 9 strong side defensive end

How it played out at Iowa:

Christian Ballard started 39 straight games over his final three seasons with the Hawkeyes at either defensive tackle or defensive end. Ballard earned third-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele in 2009 and honorable mention All-Big Ten by the league’s coaches and media in 2010. He finished with 152 career tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Keenan Davis, WR - George Washington (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting class: 2009

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 117 player nationally / No. 15 wide receiver

How it played out at Iowa:

Keenan Davis started at wide receiver in all 24 of the games he played in each of his final two seasons in Iowa City, finishing with 112 receptions, 1,470 receiving yards and seven touchdown grabs over the course of his Hawkeye career.

Cody Fox, IOL - East Buchanan (Winthrop, Iowa)

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Recruiting class: 2024

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 102 player nationally / No. 3 interior offensive lineman

How it played out at Iowa:

Cody Fox is just embarking on the upperclassmen stage of his high school career at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Iowa. The in-state commit has Hawkeye fans feeling great about what the 2024 recruiting class could ultimately wind up being.

Aaron Graves, DL - Southeast Valley (Gowrie, Iowa)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting class: 2022

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 128 player nationally / No. 18 defensive lineman

How it played out at Iowa:

Aaron Graves just arrived in Iowa City as part of the 2022 signing class. The Southeast Valley product will have the benefit of learning and growing behind one of the Hawkeyes’ deepest position groups in 2022.

Kalvin Bailey, FB - Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)

Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting class: 2005

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 93 player nationally / No. 1 fullback

How it played out at Iowa:

Unfortunately for Kalvin Bailey, his time in Iowa City would fall under the “bust” category. He spent one season in Iowa City registering zero statistics before being ruled academically ineligible.

Jake Christensen, QB - Lockport Township (Lockport, Ill.)

Photo By Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting class: 2005

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 86 player nationally / No. 2 dual-threat quarterback

How it played out at Iowa:

Jake Christensen started 15 games and won eight from the 2006 through 2008 seasons before being replaced by Ricky Stanzi. He ended his Iowa career with 2,950 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns against nine interceptions. Christensen finished up his college career at Eastern Illinois.

C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE - Johnsburg (McHenry, Ill.)

Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting class: 2010

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 64 player nationally / No. 4 tight end

How it played out at Iowa:

C.J. Fiedorowicz made 29 starts while with the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning first-team All-Big Ten status in 2013 from the league’s coaches and Athlon Sports. He finished with 91 receptions for 899 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of his Hawkeye career.

Bryan Bulaga, OT - Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Ill.)

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Recruiting class: 2007

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 64 player nationally / No. 8 offensive tackle

How it played out at Iowa:

Iowa fans are well-versed in Bryan Bulaga’s time in Iowa City. Bulaga wound up as a first-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2010 NFL draft. Manning the left tackle spot, Bulaga garnered first-team All-America status by Sporting News following the 2009 season and was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Jermelle Lewis, RB - Bloomfield (Bloomfield, Conn.)

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Recruiting class: 2000

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 72 player nationally / No. 7 running back

How it played out at Iowa:

Injuries really derailed what could have been a promising career with the Hawkeyes. Jermelle Lewis played in just 10 games over his final two years with Iowa as he dealt with ACL injuries. The high point for Lewis was the 2002 season where he rushed for 709 yards and eight touchdowns on 123 carries.

Xavier Nwankpa, S - Southeast Polk (Des Moines, Iowa)

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruiting class: 2022

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 53 player nationally / No. 5 safety

How it played out at Iowa:

Xavier Nwankpa is already turning heads with his performance throughout the spring as an early enrollee. While he isn’t currently listed atop the depth chart, it probably won’t be long before Nwankpa is making his presence felt on Saturdays.

Jeremiha Hunter, OLB - Harrisburg (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Matthew Holst / Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Recruiting class: 2006

247Sports composite ranking:

Four-star recruit / No. 50 player nationally / No. 2 outside linebacker

How it played out at Iowa:

Jeremiha Hunter had a very productive career at Iowa, registering 269 total tackles, 10 pass breakups, nine tackles for loss and three interceptions. He started 23 games over his final two seasons in Iowa City and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the league’s coaches in 2010.

Dace Richardson, OT - Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton, Ill.)

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Recruiting class: 2005

247Sports composite ranking:

Five-star recruit / No. 36 player nationally / No. 5 offensive tackle

How it played out at Iowa:

Dace Richardson battled the injury bug throughout his Hawkeye career. After dealing with recurring knee ailments, Richardson had started every game and played three different positions along Iowa’s offensive line in the 2009 season. Then, against Michigan State, he broke a bone in his lower left leg and was sidelined until the team’s bowl game against Georgia Tech. He returned to action in that 24-14 Orange Bowl win over Georgia Tech and earned first-team All-Big Ten status by the league’s coaches in 2009.

Dan Doering, OT - Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)

Photo by NFL via Getty Images

Recruiting class: 2005

247Sports composite ranking:

Five-star recruit / No. 33 player nationally / No. 4 offensive tackle

How it played out at Iowa:

It never fully materialized for Dan Doering at Iowa after arriving as a five-star recruit in the 2005 class. However, he did see action in 19 games and made six starts over the course of his Hawkeye career. Doering was invited to try out with the Seattle Seahawks after being undrafted in the 2010 NFL draft.

Matt Roth, OLB - Willowbrook (Villa Park, Ill.)

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Recruiting class: 2001

247Sports composite ranking:

Five-star recruit / No. 36 player nationally / No. 3 outside linebacker

How it played out at Iowa:

Matt Roth turned into a team captain and was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection after moving to defensive end for the Hawkeyes in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. He also garnered second-team All-American status in 2004 from the Associated Press. Roth finished his Iowa career with 30 sacks, which ranks third all-time.

Blake Larsen, OT - Atlantic (Atlantic, Iowa)

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Recruiting class: 2001

247Sports composite ranking:

Five-star recruit / No. 34 player nationally / No. 3 offensive tackle

How it played out at Iowa:

Blake Larsen arrived as a five-star, in-state talent that looked the part at 6-foot-7, 299 pounds. It was a big early recruiting win for Kirk Ferentz. Unfortunately, injuries played a role in Larsen’s Hawkeye career not reaching the lofty expectations he entered Iowa City with and he decided to walk away from the program after his junior season.

Anthony Moeaki, TE - Wheaton Warrenville South (Wheaton, Ill.)

Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images

Recruiting class: 2005

247Sports composite ranking:

Five-star recruit / No. 30 player nationally / No. 2 tight end

How it played out at Iowa:

Tony Moeaki earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2009 and finished his Hawkeye career with 76 grabs for 953 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2009, Moeaki reeled in 30 receptions for 387 yards and four scores.

A.J. Epenesa, DE - Edwardsville (Edwardsville, Ill.)

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register, Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Recruiting class: 2017

247Sports composite ranking:

Five-star recruit / No. 27 player nationally / No. 1 strong side defensive end

How it played out at Iowa:

A.J. Epenesa earned first-team All-Big Ten status in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was a first-team All-American by The Athletic in 2019. Epenesa finished his Iowa career with 101 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss and 26.5 sacks.

Kyle Williams, OLB - Bolingbrook (Bolingbrook, Ill.)

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting class: 2004

247Sports composite ranking:

Five-star recruit / No. 22 player nationally / No. 2 outside linebacker

How it played out at Iowa:

Kyle Williams never played a down for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Instead, after signing with Iowa in the spring of 2004, Williams initially failed to get the required ACT score to play college football. He eventually scored a 19 on his ACT in September of 2004 and then signed to play at Purdue where he appeared in eight games and recorded 29 tackles in the 2005 season. His life took a turn for the worse when he was involved in a series of grisly crimes that began in October of 2005.

Kadyn Proctor, OT - Southeast Polk (Des Moines, Iowa)

Reese Strickland/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruiting class: 2023

247Sports composite ranking:

Five-star recruit / No. 10 player nationally / No. 2 offensive tackle

How it played out at Iowa:

Kadyn Proctor electrified the Iowa fan base when he made his commitment to the Hawkeyes official. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound offensive tackle headlines the Hawkeyes’ 2023 recruiting class. As is the case with any five-star recruit, the expectations are sky high for what Proctor can help build in Iowa City.

[listicle id=4562]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1

1

1