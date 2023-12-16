'They played harder than us': Pacers have beaten NBA's best, but keep losing to its worst

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Pacers just had a meeting about this sort of thing. There have been the equivalent of several team-wide memos. But time and time again they make the exact same mistake, and it has the chance to derail, or at least seriously downgrade a promising season.

A week ago they were the talk of the NBA, having earned an extremely rare moment in the national spotlight and made the most of it with surprising upsets of the consensus best two teams in the Eastern Conference in Boston and Milwaukee before losing to the Lakers in the finals of the In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas. Yet there they were again on Friday night at Capital One Arena getting not just defeated but thoroughly whooped 137-123 by a Washington Wizards team that came in having lost its last six games and 15 of the last 16.

The last time Washington beat anyone who wasn't the even more hapless Detroit Pistons was Nov. 8. The Wizards are 4-20, and the three teams they beat prior to the Pacers -- Charlotte, Detroit and Memphis -- are a combined 15-57.

The Pacers had a meeting in Detroit on Monday among rotation players about taking care of business against teams they are supposed to beat because they could see that trap coming. They expected to have to fight through an emotional crash after having traveled from Vegas to Detroit and gone from taking on LeBron James with more than 4.5 million people watching to playing a Pistons team on a historic losing streak.

They survived that with a win Monday, but apparently a loss in a physically brutal game that got weirdly emotional and somewhat physical after in Milwaukee against the Bucks on Wednesday, they apparently weren't moved by similar warning signs of a trap game against the Wizards.

The Pacers took a 37-30 lead after the first quarter, but then the bottom fell out. A 15-0 Wizards run early in the second quarter was part of a 39-18 period for Washington and the Pacers never really recovered, falling behind by as many as 24 points and spending the entire second half in a double-digit deficit.

"They played harder than us," forward Aaron Nesmith said. "We kind of failed our schemes, and we gotta not play to our level of competition."

Which they were warned specifically not to do.

"We really talked a lot about how dangerous these guys are and how hungry they were likely to be," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "You gotta give them credit, they really played a determined game. They've had a rough go. They've had a lot of losses and they stayed with it."

Dec 15, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) battle for position in between Washington Wizards guard Jules Bernard (24) and center Mike Muscala (35) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Carlisle talks a lot about how dangerous every team is. That's because every team in the NBA is dangerous. Even the worst rosters have former lottery picks and college All-Americans on them and often players who have had success elsewhere in different situations. Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who scored 31 points on Friday night, won a title coming off the bench for the 2019-20 Lakers. Guard Jordan Poole, who scored 30, was the sixth man for the 2021-22 title-winning Warriors. Even the league's best teams can lose to its worst if they take them lightly.

"They played well and came out with an effort and energy that we just didn't match," veteran point guard T.J. McConnell said. "When you do that, it doesn't usually work out well for you. It's maturity and growth in the group. We've gotta just realize that in this league, nothing is handed to you. If you don't come out and match teams' energy, no matter who you're playing, it's unforgiving."

Carlisle has tried to get that message across to the Pacers all season and for much of last season. The Pacers have tried to get that message across to each other. But still, they have already accrued five losses against teams who would be in the lottery if the season ended today -- Washington, Portland, Charlotte, Chicago and Toronto.

On the other side of the ledger they have wins over Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia and Cleveland, the top four seeds in last year's Eastern Conference playoffs, and Miami, the East's defending champion. They are 13-10, still in playoff position just past the quarter pole of their schedule in sixth place in the East. But give the Pacers wins in those five games and keep the other results the same -- making them 18-5 and they'd be a half-game back of the 19-5 Celtics for not just first in the East but the best record in the NBA.

Dec 15, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The best explanation they can come up with for why they've left these winnable games on the table is youth. Before they officially signed and brought back James Johnson Jr. on Friday, they didn't have a player on the roster older than 31. The 31-year-old McConnell and 30-year-old sharpshooter Buddy Hield were the only ones older than 27. Bruce Brown and Myles Turner are the only others over 25.

"It's just the characteristics of a young group," All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton said. "Playing to your competition. You guys see whenever we play a Milwaukee or a Boston, we come to play. I think being a young group, you have times when you play to your competition level. We dropped some games that we thought we should have won. Every team in the NBA is good, but there's some games we're going to look back and say, 'Damn, we probably should've got that one.' We've gotta grow up as a group at some point. It starts with us as players, us as a first group and me as a leader. We've just gotta be better."

Beyond youth, of course, they are susceptible to such losses because they don't defend nearly well enough to sustain cold stretches on offense. They have the NBA's most explosive and efficient offense, leading the league in scoring (128.2 points per game), offensive efficiency (122.4 points per 100 possessions) and field goal percentage (.505). But even they have nights when the shots don't go down and Friday night was one of those. They were 48 of 107 from the floor (44.9%) and 15 of 40 from beyond the arc (37.5%), numbers that were pumped up some by a fourth quarter that was largely garbage time but also the Pacers' most efficient period.

After that disastrous second quarter, they tried to mount comebacks in the third but couldn't gain any ground because they couldn't get any stops. The Wizards outscored the Pacers 78-50 in the middle two quarters. They scored 40 points in the paint in those two quarters alone and 68 for the game, getting easy layup after easy layup on pick-and-rolls.

Dec 15, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) dunks during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

That's not at all out of character. The Pacers allow 63.0 points per game in the paint, the worst figure in the league by a significant margin. The Wizards (126.8) are the only team in the league that allows more than the Pacers, who allow 126.0 points per game. That has something to do with the Pacers' frenetic pace, but it's not much better on a per-possession basis as they rank 28th in the NBA in defensive efficiency.

"I think we were disconnected on that end," McConnell said. "We weren't talking until it was too late. We made our run, and it was too late. We have to communicate better and we will."

The Pacers haven't surrendered fewer than 111 points in a game this season. They've given up at least 120 in all three games on this road trip and four straight games if you count the IST loss to the Lakers that doesn't technically count.

But McConnell said he's seen enough stretches of good defense from the Pacers to believe they actually are capable of actual consistency. And they don't even have to be actually good defensively. Anything better than awful would be good enough for their offense.

"We've told on ourselves on that side of the floor," McConnell said. "The way we've sat down and guarded the best teams in the league, if we want to get to the playoffs, we can't just say we're a great defensive team after we played Boston or something like that. We have to guard everyone. I know we're going to have our lulls, it's an 82-game season. Every game we need to be connected on that end of the floor if we want to get where we want to go."

And they can't take more opponents for granted.

"With having a young team like this, you can't keep using it as a crutch," McConnell said. "When you go into games like this, you gotta understand the severity of it, create your own energy on the road. You have to come to these games locked in.'

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Wizards: Pacers take another loss to one of NBA's worst