'We played good football'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after St Mirren fell to a 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park - despite leading twice in the first half.

Here's what some of you said:

Douglas: A good performance from Saints but baffled that the game finished on 89 minutes and 56 seconds. How? 10 subs used and Hart's two minutes salute to the Celtic fans.

Eddie: Three poor defensive mistakes led to the goals, however we played a lot of good football. Celtic are the best team in the country for a reason as soon as we made mistakes their good players know how to punish teams. I want to thank every player who played for us this season. I wish good luck to the ones who move on.